Virtual rally for electoral reform this Tuesday

By | Sun 16th April 2023 - 2:55 pm

Before we start,  we know that many of our readers will be way too busy to do anything other than campaigning on Tuesday or any other nights ahead of the local elections. We assume that this event will be recorded and if we see it online, we’ll post a link so that you can listen at your leisure  while stuffing blue letters, responding to casework emails or doing data entry.

Anyway, you may be aware that a load of pro electoral reform organisations, co-ordinated by Make Votes Matter, are running a mass lobby of Parliament to call for proportional representation on 24 May. You can find out more about the Sort the System event here.

This Tuesday at 6:30 pm, there is a virtual rally with speakers including our own Layla Moran and Unlock Democracy’s director, former Lib Dem MP Tom Brake. You can sign up to attend here.

As the Conservatives turn to voter suppression tactics such as Voter ID and make it more difficult for people to register to vote, this is a good opportunity to think about how we can strengthen our democracy by doing the electorate the courtesy of giving them the Parliament they ask for.

 

