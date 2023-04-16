The Voice

Share Refuge’s advice on how to stay safe next Sunday

By | Sun 16th April 2023 - 12:38 pm

Next Sunday, at 3pm, the Government will send a test message to every mobile phone in the country to check out its new emergency alerts system.

This is all well and good, but it could alert abusive partners to concealed mobile phones.

With that in mind, domestic abuse charity Refuge has issued advice to anyone affected, and we should all share this with as many of our networks as possible ahead of the test.

Here is their video posted on You Tube:

https://youtu.be/I2MBcHwmiy8

It is good that the Government has incorporated Refuge’s advice into its own preparations, with its own messaging including a quote from Refuge’s Chief Executive. She said:

Next week, the Government plans to send a test alert to all devices including tablets as well as phones. These alerts will come through as a loud siren even if devices are on silent, and could alert an abuser to a concealed device. Refuge’s Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment Team have put together two videos on how to turn these alerts off, both on Android phones and on iPhones for anyone that is concerned that these alerts will put their safety at risk.

We want to ensure as many survivors as possible know how to ensure these alerts are turned off on their hidden devices. We have more information on securing your devices – for example your location settings or privacy settings – on refugetechsafety.org.

Do share as widely as you can.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • tom arms
    Joe Bourke-- I agree with some of what you say but not all. The road is no longer...
  • Roland
    “ There seems to be a big class element to this.” Is it really class in the old sense or a new class division, namely, those who live in the real UK and ...
  • Joe Bourke
    The conflict in Ukraine is upending the Unipolar moment that left the USA as the sole hegemon among world powers with China establishing itself as a peer compet...
  • Marco
    The Tories are likely to come up with a number of cynical populist measures such as this one between now and the general election. Then you have Labour's awful ...
  • Tim Rogers
    Slightly off comment but I have had an email from a relative who is officer in South African navy. Their is or was some disquiet among the officers especially w...