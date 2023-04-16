Share Refuge’s advice on how to stay safe next Sunday

Next Sunday, at 3pm, the Government will send a test message to every mobile phone in the country to check out its new emergency alerts system.

This is all well and good, but it could alert abusive partners to concealed mobile phones.

With that in mind, domestic abuse charity Refuge has issued advice to anyone affected, and we should all share this with as many of our networks as possible ahead of the test.

Here is their video posted on You Tube:

https://youtu.be/I2MBcHwmiy8

It is good that the Government has incorporated Refuge’s advice into its own preparations, with its own messaging including a quote from Refuge’s Chief Executive. She said:

Next week, the Government plans to send a test alert to all devices including tablets as well as phones. These alerts will come through as a loud siren even if devices are on silent, and could alert an abuser to a concealed device. Refuge’s Technology-Facilitated Abuse and Economic Empowerment Team have put together two videos on how to turn these alerts off, both on Android phones and on iPhones for anyone that is concerned that these alerts will put their safety at risk. We want to ensure as many survivors as possible know how to ensure these alerts are turned off on their hidden devices. We have more information on securing your devices – for example your location settings or privacy settings – on refugetechsafety.org.

Do share as widely as you can.