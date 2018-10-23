The Voice

Three things we can all do to help secure a People’s Vote

By | Tue 23rd October 2018 - 9:35 am

We can win this thing one conversation at a time, but that means every one of us has to pull a shift.

I suggest 3 simple things that everyone in here can do right now.

1. Write to your MP and tell them you want a Peoples Vote. It doesn’t matter who they are or what party or what they’ve said on this. Write to them as a voter. A short, polite email is fine.

2. Now go to the People’s Vote website and sign the petition. Also check out the briefings and other material there.

3. Think of 5 people in your life who you’ve never talked to about politics. Friends, neighbours, family, colleagues – whatever. And talk to them. In your own way, tell them Brexit is not inevitable, the PM has made a mess of it, Vote Leave broke the law to win, and young people feel betrayed. Ask them if they really think Nigel Farage, IDS and Jacob Rees Mogg are the best people to set our country’s future direction. Tell them the way out of this mess is a Peoples Vote, and that the 700,000 people who marched on Saturday are just the tip of the iceberg.

If they agree, ask them to follow these 3 steps!

Editor’s note: This came from a regular commenter on LDV who didn’t want their name on a main article. They are known to the LDV team.

