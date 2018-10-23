Caron Lindsay

95% done is not enough if you’re missing the stuff that keeps you alive

The party has put up this uplifting video of Saturday’s march. For those of us who were there it’s great to remember that time when you were in the same place as 700,000 like-minded people. For those who weren’t, and who either have always felt nervous or are starting to feel nervous about Brexit, it’s encouraging to see so many people out there winning the argument.

Since the march, we’ve seen Dominic Raab go on Marr and effectively say that the extremist wing of his party are more important than peace in Northern Ireland. I mean, how on earth can any minister abdicate his responsibility to the country quite so brazenly?

Then yesterday, Theresa May said we were 95% there as far as a deal was concerned. Well, your brain is only 3% or so of your bodyweight, your heart is less than half a percent and your eyes don’t weigh very much at all – but if you are missing all three, you’re pretty stuffed. What we do know about this deal so far is that it sells out our service based economy, it will kick a lot of stuff into the long grass, so we are effectively flying blind, and there is no agreement on the Northern Irish border which is pretty fundamental to the future of the UK.

The Brexiteers are telling us that we must stick to the “will of the people.” They are no longer offering us any optimistic vision of how wonderful post Brexit Britain will be. Some of them even acknowledge we will be poorer. Surely that shouldn’t be their choice to make.

They are clearly too scared to trust the people to mark their homework because they know there will be a lot of red pen and a Fail grade.

The People’s Vote campaign is now concentrating on changing MPs’ minds. Our next post gives you three things you can do to help that along.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

  • Simon 23rd Oct '18 - 9:33am

    What is it about the obsession with quoting 95%?

    Until recently we were also by the Chris Grayling, the Secretary of State for Transport, that Crossrail was 95% completed and was set to open in early December this year.

    There is now no new opening date, just an admission that the project is at least nine months behind schedule.

