Time for a Progressive Alliance?

There is a lot of noise on social media at the moment with Labour members having to confront the awful reality that Jeremy Corbyn really does support Brexit, and if he succeeds in passing a motion of no confidence in the government then that will be the general election policy of the Labour party too. Many are giving up on Labour and are looking for a progressive alternative. So how about the Lib Dems?

There is the question of the ownership of the word progressive. There was an odd debate at conference in 2016 which rejected the “Progressive Alliance” because it meant doing a deal with Labour. At the same time it was argued that Labour were not progressive anyway. If that is true why assume Labour is part of the Progressive Alliance then? Maybe instead we should define what we mean by progressive?

But let’s consider the boring part first. An electoral arrangement with Labour is very unlikely given the highly tribal nature of Labour at the moment, and Momentum in particular. Whatever we think of Labour, they make our minds up for us. And given the chaos the Tories are in right now, with all the leadership alternatives even more pro Brexit and to the right of Theresa May, any arrangement with them looks impossible. As far as the Greens are concerned, having pitched themselves to the left of Labour in the past, Jeremy Corbyn has blown the wind out of their sails. Under our very unfair voting system they can only win one seat in Brighton and are nowhere near winning any other. I should say however that we do owe them for not standing against some of our MPs, and Tim and Layla may have lost without them doing so. We can certainly promise we will not buckle in favour of our support for Proportional Representation now that AV has been rejected (although to be fair that is in our interests too of course).

In short, significant electoral pacts are not really on the cards. Instead we should be thinking about a Progressive Alliance of ideas. It has been done before. For example the famous 1945 government – you thought that was a Labour government? Well yes and no. As David Marquand explains in this fascinating book review, that government would have probably been a footnote without the considerable contributions made by Beveridge and Keynes, very much in the social liberal tradition of Lloyd George.

In truth many of the best political ideas are developed by thinkers outside of party politics. If anyone ever thought our priority should be to reduce the size of the state, well we tried that in the Coalition and it did not work out well. Liberal objectives today now recognise our priorities include stopping global environmental catastrophe (notably climate change), stopping WMD proliferation (notably ensuring nuclear weapons do not destroy human life on earth), devolving power as far as practical both in government and in the workplace, eliminating poverty and reducing inequality – just to mention a few. In other words this is a progressive liberal agenda. There are many people who believe in it, some in the Lib Dems, some not in any political party, and dare I say some belong to other political parties such as Labour, SNP or the Greens?

Of course we want to re-establish the Liberal Democrats after two disappointing general elections. Insularity is tempting but for new ideas we need to look outwards.

* Geoff Payne is the events organiser for Hackney Liberal Democrats