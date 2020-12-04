Time to reform the English Party

At the English Council tomorrow (Saturday 5th Dec) Callum Robertson (incoming joint Chair of the Young Liberals ) and I will be proposing a motion which seeks some substantial changes in the way the English Party is run.

That sentence probably prompts questions among LDV readers: what is the English Council and how does it relate to the rest of the Party?

In most of the Party – local associations, regional parties and the Scots and Welsh State parties and the Federal Party the governance structure is based on One Member One Vote, but the English Party has a system of indirect elections. The way it works is that at the same time as regional elections people elect members from that region of the English Council – a group of 150 people (which also include reps of the Young Liberals) which meets twice a year.

The functions of the English Council are set out in the Constitution (Section 5 and 6) but it is the sovereign body of the Party in England (though it has agreed that policy is dealt with by the Federal Conference).

So how well does this work ? The vast majority of party members in England seem unaware of this structure. In many cases there is no contest for members of the English Council and some regions have not appointed their full quota of members.

The time has come for change. I realised when trying to explain the structure of the English Party to a newish member who asked how people are elected that I simply could not justify the way we currently work. The motion has two parts:

Elect the officers of the English Party, the members of the English Exec (apart from the Regional Chairs who are already elected by members ) and the English members of Federal Committees by OMOV

Replace the English Council with a virtual Conference. I have been opposed to replacing the Council with a Conference open to all members in the past as I thought it would either be another expense for people with travel etc costs or tacked on to main conference for a couple of hours. But we now know that we can have highly effective virtual conferences which we can use to hold people accountable and make decisions.

These are decisions in principle – the motion asks the English Council Executive to draw up the appropriate constitutional changes for approval at the next Council meeting.

The response I am sure of some people reading this article will be a simplistic ‘abolish the English Party’ and hand power to the regions, but that would be a mistake. One of the decisions being taken by the English Council on Saturday is to agree the rules for selecting PPCs so that local parties can get on with this as soon as possible in the New year. Would it really make sense to have 11 different sets of rules, one for each region?

The real reason why I hope these proposals are agreed on is simple – it isn’t right that the vast majority of party members in England reading this are not able to do anything about it – whether they support or disagree. That goes against the whole spirt of our Party.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and a directly elected member of the Federal Board.