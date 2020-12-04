Observations of an expat: Pakistan – next to recognise Israel?

Embed from Getty Images

Wafting through the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and across the parade ground of military headquarters in Rawalpindi is an interesting political rumour: Will Pakistan be the next Islamic country to recognise Israel?

If it does it will not be so much a feather in the Israeli-American cap as a full-sized Native American war bonnet. Only Saudi recognition would beat it as a diplomatic coup.

But is the rumour likely to become a reality? Diplomats say that such a move is possible. But set against the brick wall of political realities it is highly improbable.

For a start, the political, social, economic and cultural conditions in Pakistan are completely different from those in the countries that have recently recognised Israel—Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Sudan. The UAE is an extremely wealthy states ruled by absolute monarchs. Their largely pliant population is happy to stay out of politics as long as the oil money keeps rolling in. Bahrain is not enormously wealthy, and its population is divided between Sunnis and Shias. But the ruler is an absolute monarch and in lock step with the UAE.

Sudan is not so wealthy. But its diplomatic position has been bought by Washington. As one of the centres of Islamic terrorism, it languished for years on America’s economic blacklist. US aid and investment is now pouring in.

Pakistan, in comparison is poor and its politics are Byzantine. The per capita income of the 212.7 million Pakistanis is below that of Sudan at $1,357 a year. They are 154th in the world wealth stakes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a perfectly competent and charming man, but he is politically circumscribed. The real power in Pakistan is the military—the sixth largest in the world. The prime minister is allowed to operate freely, but only within parameters established by the military, especially the army. If he steps outside the parameters than he runs the risk of removal—even a military coup.

The army would probably support recognition of Israel if it was persuaded that such a move was in the national interest. Like most militaries, they are driven more by practical than ideological concerns. But that same pragmatism means the army has to take account of domestic Muslim sensibilities which for decades have been fed a diet of anti-Israeli propaganda through the madrassah and religious parties such as the JUP and JUI.

Set against that is the influence of 1.5 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, who remit more than $1 billion a year back to the home country. If they are seen as supportive of the UAE’s foreign policy then they will make their feelings known back home. The Pakistani diaspora in the UAE is the world’s third largest after the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Then there are the international considerations, starting with Saudi Arabia. In 2019, The Saudis provided $20 billion in aid to Pakistan. Rumours of Saudi recognition of Israel have been even thicker and faster than those involving in Pakistan. But to date, Saudi Arabia appears to be using proxies rather than raising its head above the diplomatic parapet. Pakistan could be one of those proxies.

The US is Pakistan’s biggest supplier of military equipment (China is second), but America and Pakistan have suffered a roller coaster relationship under both the Obama and Trump Administrations as distrust grew between Washington and Islamabad over differing positions on Afghanistan and the Islamic Jihad.

On top of that, Donald Trump invested considerable political capital in relations with Pakistan arch-enemy India. He and prime minister Narenda Modi shared a right-wing populist agenda. In addition the two had the common objective of an Asian NATO to militarily contain China. Its key members would be the US, India, Japan and Australia. This clearly caused concern in Pakistan.

The position of the Biden Administration on the Middle East, South Asia, China, and Pakistan has yet to be clarified. Biden has said he wants revive the Iran Nuclear Accord which should reduce the need for a regional military build-up and joined-at-the-hip diplomatic relations with the Gulf States. Trump’s Middle East policy abandoned the two-state Palestinian solution. If Biden revives it then the need for diplomatic Islamic recognition of Israel recedes. As for the Asian NATO, Biden appears more inclined towards restoring Obama’s Trans Pacific Partnership than Trump’s military-based option. Indian-US relations are likely to be remain cordial, but not nearly as warm as the personal chemistry that developed between Donald Trump and Narendra Modi.

So are the rumours true? Unlikely, but never say never.

* American expat journalist Tom Arms is a regular contributor and author of the forthcoming book “America: Made in Britain.”