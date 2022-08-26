To fix our politics, we need to fix our voting system  

These past twelve months have seen some of the worst assaults on trust in public life I have ever witnessed.

From the second jobs scandal, to Partygate, to an avalanche of allegations of sexual misconduct against MPs, hardly a week has gone by without a story dominating the headlines that our leaders are not using their power with our interests at heart.

We would be naive to assume that this is not having a long-term impact. Last December, trust in politicians reached its lowest level on record. Polling by Ipsos shows lack of faith in politics / politicians as the third most important issue to voters, after inflation and the economy.

This is not some second order issue, but an urgent priority facing us.

Writing a piece in Lib Dem Voice about the need for electoral reform is doubtless preaching to the converted. But what I urge today is that we take a much broader view of what’s wrong in our politics as stemming, at least in part, from our Victorian voting system.

MPs like Owen Paterson and Neil Parish were lords of the manor in all but name until the eye of national scandal turned on them. Boris Johnson possessed a near-regal authority with an eighty-seat majority, only able to be unseated by palace intrigue within his own party.

What’s more, First Past the Post enables feudal distribution of funding from the public purse, with the Chancellor even admitting to spending money in areas like Tunbridge Wells rather than where the money is needed most.

Even the numerous allegations of sexual impropriety against sitting MPs can be, in part, traced back to First Past the Post. While countries with PR are by no means guaranteed bastions of gender equality, Westminster culture cannot be helped by a male-dominated House of Commons. A record number of female MPs sit in the House of Commons, but even now 65 percent of MPs are male.

This isn’t helped by our voting system. First Past the Post has been called “the world’s worst voting system for achieving gender balance” in politics. Local parties are often incentivised to pick a ‘safe pair of hands’ for elections, and we all know what that often means!

Every parliament which has over 40 percent of women MPs uses a system of Proportional Representation, and PR elections often have gender quotas, as have been introduced in reforms to the Welsh Senedd.

A huge raft of reforms are needed to restore the public’s trust in the politicians meant to represent them. An essential part of that is being able to look a voter in the eye, wherever they live, and tell them that their vote matters.

If politicians trap millions in safe seats, and lavish attention on the lucky few who can actually change the outcome of an election, it should be no surprise that voters are sceptical of them.

By making governments accountable to parliament, and the MPs there truly answerable to their constituents, we can start to rebuild the trust between politicians and voters which is an essential feature of our democracy.

Only by fixing our voting system can we fix the deep-seated problems in politics, and make a government that works for the people.

Layla Moran will be speaking at Liberal Democrats for Electoral Reform’s conference fringe: How can we restore trust in our politics? at 8:15pm on 17th September with Tom Brake, Klina Jordan, and Zack Polanski.

* Layla Moran is the Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon