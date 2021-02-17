Todays Announcements – 17th February, 2021

Welsh Liberal Democrat Spring Conference

The Welsh Liberal Democrat Spring Conference will be taking place online this year on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th March.

The full agenda is attached and can also be read online, media highlights for the Saturday include:

Speech by Cllr William Powell candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire Saturday 11:45

candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire Saturday Speech by Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey MP on Saturday at 12:25

on Saturday at Speech by Cllr Rodney Berman candidate for Cardiff Central Saturday 13:30

candidate for Cardiff Central Saturday Speech by Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds on Saturday at 14:25

on Saturday at Speech by Welsh Liberal Democrat Education Minister Kirsty Williams on Saturday at 15:45

Policy debates include the 2021 Manifesto Senedd manifesto: Put Recovery First, Go Green not Go Broke and The Next Steps for ‘Our National Mission’

Media registration is free but pre-registration is essential and can be done online.

Trailers of speeches and quotes etc can also be provided.

Interviews with all speakers and candidates can also be arranged.

If you have any queries or questions please do get in touch.

Social Liberal Forum – Update

Anyone organising meetings with parliamentarians know that you always run the risk of events messing up your plans. The Social Liberal Forum being old hands at these things carefully chose a week when the House of Lords was meant to be in recess to hold their online meeting with William Wallace. We did not account for the government’s desire to get a particular piece of legislation passed.

William now has to lead for the Lib Dems in the Lords on the Ministerial Materity Allowance Bill. The week of 22nd was scheduled for a recess, but the Gov has now tabled this for the Lords on the afternoon of Monday 22nd February.

We are very grateful to William and Professor Menon who have agreed to re-organise their diaries so the event can go ahead on the same day but beginning at 1.00pm. You can register for free by following this link to the SLF website: Britain in a Post-Trump, post-Brexit World . Full details of the event can be found on yesterday’s Lib Dem Voice

This is the second time a Social Liberal Forum meeting has fallen foul of parliamentary timetabling. Layla Moran was due to lead a session discussing her approach to her Foreign Affairs portfolio when the same spot was given to her debate on Long Covid. I am pleased to be able to confirm that we have re-arranged the session with Layla for 4thMarch and you can register for free for that event here

* Cllr. Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team