The Welsh Liberal Democrat Spring Conference will be taking place online this year on Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th March.

Full details are on the Welsh Lib Dems website, with the agenda here.

Registration is free for Welsh members, for members from outside Wales (Saturday only) and for the media (Saturday only). You can register here.

Policy debates include the 2021 Manifesto Senedd manifesto: Put Recovery First, Go Green not Go Broke and The Next Steps for ‘Our National Mission’.