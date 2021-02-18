Layla Moran calls for compensation for key workers who have long Covid

Layla Moran has been talking to the media today about long Covid. She makes the case that it should be recognised as an occupational disease, and that compensation should be given to key workers who suffer from it.

Many frontline workers, the heroes of the pandemic, have developed long Covid while saving lives. They are now unable to return to full time work. We cannot abandon them now or ever. The Govt must recognise their sacrifice by launching a compensation scheme. pic.twitter.com/GLvmII4fCj — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) February 18, 2021

She is appearing on Question Time this evening, so she may well take the opportunity to press her argument.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames where she is still very active with the local party.