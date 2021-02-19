Proposed Electoral Integrity Bill will discriminate against those most marginalised in society

Voters will be obliged to show photo ID at polling stations from 2023 under legislation set to be included in the Queen’s Speech which is currently expected after the local elections in May according to media reports. Despite electoral fraud and corruption being rare, ministers are determined to make it more difficult for people to vote.

At the same time, it is reported that ministers plan to lift the 15 year limit on UK expats voting.

This is going the wrong way. We should be using resources to promote inclusion among those who rarely votes and on extending the franchise to 16 year olds, not making it more difficult for people to vote.

Cast your mind back to October 2019. Boris Johnson’s Queen’s Speech was dominated by measures to support withdrawal from the EU. Tighter control of immigration and tougher treatment of criminal immigrants headlined. The Domestic Abuse Bill was introduced as was the still struggling Environmental Bill. The Queen also announced:

“My Government will take steps to protect the integrity of democracy and the electoral system in the United Kingdom.”

Eric Pickles had been kicked out as Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government in 2015. On the way upstairs to the Lords, he published a report on tackling electoral fraud. Individual Electoral Registration had been underway since 2013. By 2019, the Electoral Reform Society estimated that nine million people were missing from the electoral roll. The Pickles report notes that there 665 alleged cases of electoral fraud in 2015 out of 51.4 million votes, one allegation in 10,000 votes. Only three in 100,000 votes were alleged to have been fraudulent. More recent data reported 266 allegations of electoral fraud in 2018, of which only a fifth were voting offences.

But, using a proverbial sledgehammer to crack a nut, the government is determined that people will not be able to vote without a photo or council issued ID.

This was always a political agenda. Ministers have taken localised examples of democracy being abused and crafted a scheme for the whole country. They know that their voters are among the most inclusive in the country. Many voters for other parties are among the most excluded in the country. The Electoral Integrity Bill will tilt the vote towards those who are comfortable with our current society. It will discourage those who are barely engaged with the political process from voting.

In response to the news that the bill was to be in the forthcoming Queen’s Speech, Liberty said:

“If you’re young, if you’re a person of colour, if you’re disabled, trans or you don’t have a fixed address, you’re much less likely to have valid photo ID and could therefore be shut off from voting… The Electoral Reform Society… found during the Government’s May 2018 voter ID pilot, twice as many people were blocked from voting than there were cases of voter fraud in the preceding seven years.”

The Electoral Reform Society said:

“Make no mistake – these plans are an expensive distraction, at a cost of up to £20m per General Election… The policy poses a major risk to democratic access and equality, and it’s totally wrong priority during the pandemic.”

The disadvantaged, people who feel marginalised are the very people we need to vote. We can never be an equal society, we can never reduce social inequality, unless the whole spectrum of our society votes.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire, is shortly to receive his state pension. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.