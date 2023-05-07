Tom Arms’ World Review

UK

The advisers to King Charles III have scored an own goal on the eve of his coronation.

The crowning of a new monarch is the obvious opportunity for the British public – and the Commonwealth – to re-examine their monarchical v republican sympathies. And the resultant opinion polls make grim reading for King Charles III and his “heirs and successors.”

A YouGov poll for the BBC this week showed that a majority of the British public – 58 percent – supported the monarchy. However, among 18-24 year olds the figure was only 32 percent.

King Charles is also head of the Commonwealth and head of state in 15 Commonwealth countries. A straw poll of the 15 indicates that almost all of them are likely to become republics during the coming reign. As for the head of the Commonwealth, that is an elected position and Charles had to campaign hard to succeed his mother in the role.

In the midst of this monarchical uncertainty, Buckingham Palace (or possibly the Archbishop of Canterbury) has dramatically changed a key part of the coronation ceremony and in doing so alienated millions. The king’s subjects watching the ceremony on television are being asked to stand and swear “that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty and to your heirs and successors, according to law, so help me God.”

I have no problem with this because I separate the person from the institution. To my mind the monarch is the physical repository of British history, tradition, culture and law. Swearing allegiance to him (or her) is a bit like Americans swearing allegiance to the Star Spangled Banner.

But most people fail to see this distinction, and the wording of the oath does not help. They don’t go beyond the person, whose faults include committing adultery against the glamorous and much loved Diana. They may support the monarchy but not necessarily the monarch and resent being asked to do so.

France

France appears to have a self-image problem. It also has a problem with economic realities, political crises and their relationship with their president.

This week the annual May Day parade descended into riots which in turn led to accusations of heavy-handed police tactics. Another general strike (which probably means more riots) has been scheduled for 6 June.

The immediate cause of the general discontent is President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to a decree that raised the pension age from 62 to 64. The rise made was backed by sound economic reasoning and undermined by poor political logic and tactics.

The row over the pension age was the straw that broke the back of the French body politic. Voters have been disturbed for some time by Macron’s tendency to do what he thinks best with scant regard for the views of his fellow Frenchmen.

This week the French president has been on a countrywide tour to try to explain his pension policies. It is too little too late. Almost everywhere he has gone his speeches have been drowned out by the angry banging of pots and pans.

On top of that, a recent survey exposed an underlying French discontent with their lot in life. The poll revealed that 67 percent believe that France ranks with the United States in social and economic inequality. The United States is 71st out of 169 countries with 169 being the least equal. France is 6th, just below the Scandinavians.

Discontent has political consequences. It feeds populist politicians who promise simple solutions to complex problems. A poll last month by the Elabe Group for BFM TV revealed that if a presidential election was held then it would be won by Marine Le Pen, leader of the Far Right National Rally. She would, according to the survey, garner 55 percent of the vote compared to 45 percent for Macron.

Marine Le Pen has already announced that she will stand again for the presidency in 2027. Macron is constitutionally barred from standing for a third term. His greatest fear is that he will be known as the president who paved the way for Marine Le Pen entering the Elysee Palace.

Russia

According to the Kremlin, Ukraine sent a drone, at the urging of the Americans, to attack the Senate in Moscow in a failed bid to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Americans have denied the charge. The Ukrainians have dismissed it. Dimitri Medvedev, Putin’s number two, has declared that the attack shows that the Russians now have no alternative but to take over all of Ukraine.

So who did it and why? Was it a serious attempt to assassinate Putin ordered by President Biden and carried out by President Zelensky? Was it a Ukrainian attempt to bring the war home to Russians? Or was it a false flag effort by the Russians to justify an escalation in their war effort.

For a start, let’s look at the actual event. The attack involved two drones. One hit the dome of the Russian Senate at 2.27 Wednesday morning and the second exploded next to the flagpole over the Senate building at 2.48. Putin was nowhere near the Senate at that hour and does not sleep under the dome, so we can rule out the claim that it was an assassination attempt.

According to Western defense intelligent experts, the drones themselves were carrying a small explosive payload. Thus, if it was ordered by the Ukrainians, its purpose was to demonstrate the vulnerability of the Kremlin. This is an important point, because the Russians are proud of the extensive anti-missile defences which ring Moscow. Drones, however, are small. They can be coated with anti-radar reflective paint and they can fly low and fast under defensive systems. This is especially true if the drones are launched and controlled at a relatively short distance from their target. Again, according to Western intelligence, this appears to be the case.

If the intelligence people are correct then the attack was either a Russian-orchestrated false flag operation or the Ukrainians conducted a daring attack in which they smuggled two drones and explosives across the border and into Moscow to make the Russians look foolish.

Either scenario is quite possible. We may never know for as isolationist-minded US Senator Hiram W. Johnson said: “Truth is the first casualty of war.”

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and author of “The Encyclopedia of the War” and the recently published “America Made in Britain". He has a weekly podcast, Transatlantic Riff.