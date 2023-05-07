Voting Liberal Democrat for the first time

Since I was eligible to vote, I have voted for the Conservative Party. Local elections, by-elections, General Elections; I’ve always “voted blue, no matter who”. Part of the reason, I’m sure, is the influence of my grandparents who have always voted Conservative. The other reason is easier to identify; as someone always interested – and now working in – law, the fact that the Conservative Party has always been identified as the “party of law and order” naturally drew me to them.

I won’t lie. I have never delved too deeply into the individual policies of the party. I started voting Conservative and didn’t stop. I followed Conservative MPs on Twitter and Facebook, I read “right leaning” newspapers and, for a period of time, I joined the local party association and gave my support as a local activist. I was even asked, where I used to live, to consider standing for the council (albeit as a paper candidate).

In 2022, something happened. I took on a role which meant I was limited in the political activity I could engage in, and, with that limitation, I had more time to spend looking into the Conservative Party’s policies. I immediately took a step backwards. It was around the time that senior members of government began calling lawyers supporting immigrants “lefty lawyers” and allowed themselves to be quoted attacking the judiciary for decisions they didn’t like. My political instincts immediately began to shift and the more I read, the more I felt pushed out and excluded from the party I had spent nearly fifteen years supporting.

I quit.

Not only did I quit, I joined the Liberal Democrats. Not officially – not at first – but reading their policies on justice, I immediately felt at home. It took a lot for me to consider voting for the Liberal Democrats – I still found myself falling into defending the Tories when someone attacked them – but the local parliamentary candidate was welcoming and supportive (despite me having been publicly opposed to him only months earlier) and when I found Rights Liberties Justice, I knew I was sold. Here was a party genuinely committed to the rule of law, to the independence of the judiciary and which understood the role of a lawyer in defending their client (or prosecuting, if that is their chosen profession) regardless of whether the party supported their position.

I submitted my postal vote with three ticks against the candidates running as Liberal Democrats, and never felt better.

The people of the constituency I live in clearly felt as ashamed and dismayed by the Conservative Party as I have come to feel; the majority of the constituency voted Liberal Democrat and for the first time, our local council has no Conservative councillors. It gives me hope for the next General Election; that we can return MPs who genuinely believe in democracy, civil liberties and the rule of law. After all, without those bedrocks, what chance does society have?

* Daniel is a party member from Cheadle