Perfect balance: The Liberal Democrats’ ideal outcome at the next General Election

The 2023 local elections have finally passed. Many of us put a great deal of time and effort into leafleting and canvassing around our communities to get out the vote and even to sway some voters. At these elections, we won a net gain of over 400 councillors and control of the councils in:

Chichester

Horsham

Stratford-upon-Avon

Dacorum

West Berkshire

South Oxfordshire

Guildford

Surrey Heath

Windsor and Maidenhead

Mid Devon

South Hams

Teignbridge

Whilst the Conservatives received a real drubbing, losing a thousand councillors, Labour failed to make the impact that they were so hoping for. National vote projections produced by Sir John Curtice and Michael Thrasher predict that Labour would fall short of a majority, winning around three-hundred seats, and that we Liberal Democrats would win around forty. What such a result means for our party need not be spelled out.

With (probably) eighteen months until the next general election, the right-wing media have already launched a scare campaign against a possible hung parliament. Many of the recent articles written to this end have revived the term ‘coalition of choas’, a term thoroughly undermined by the chaos of the May, Johnson and Truss premierships. Although often used in reference to a theoretical Labour-SNP coalition, carrying the prospect of a second Scottish independence referendum as a quid pro quo, it has now been applied to one between Labour and us.

The publication of such stories could mean that we Liberal Democrats are now considered serious challengers to the Conservatives again. Nonetheless, with these articles depicting anything other than a Conservative government as disastrous for our country, they may prove counterproductive. After years of chaos, an incredulous and exasperated electorate may either risk the prospect of a Labour minority government or tactically vote for Labour to get them over the line, just to bring an end to Conservative rule.

After the 2019 general election, our party resolved to not fight future elections as though we were ‘in it to win it’, i.e., that we planned to win an outright majority. This was regarded as arrogant, and completely ignores the realities of FPTP. In line with our strategy of campaigning to represent communities that feel alienated from the other parties, we must endeavour to bring about a hung parliament, one where Labour can stake a better claim to forming the next government but the SNP cannot play the kingmaker role. This may be easier said than done, given the distortive effects of FPTP, it is the only way to bring about the change that the British people desire.

Although the Conservatives deserve to lose the next election, a Labour majority government would not be the champion of change that they claim to be. Labour has recently backtracked on its promise of free university tuition. Keir Starmer recently revealed his “longstanding view against proportional representation”, despite saying during the 2020 Labour leadership contest that “on electoral reform, we’ve got to address the fact that millions of people vote in safe seats and they feel their voice doesn’t count” and the fact that two-thirds of Labour-backing trade unions, an outright majority of Labour members, and over half of Britons favour PR. And the constitutional reforms and devolution of powers outlined in Gordon Brown’s A New Britain are not guaranteed to make it into Labour’s manifesto.

On their own, Labour would only implement policies designed to clean up the mess made by the Conservatives, and which could easily be repealed a future Conservative government. They would only implement institutional reforms if obligated to do so as part of a coalition or confidence-and-supply agreement. Following our misfortunes during the Coalition years, we would naturally drive a harder bargain.

For all that the conservative newspapers are trying to convince the public that a Labour-led government with third-party support would be disastrous, their ire has been directed chiefly towards the SNP. Journalistic attacks on a hypothetical Lib-Lab pact have only emerged after our recent local election victories. If push came to shove, when actual parliamentary arithmetic rather than hypothetical outcomes is being considered, who would the conservative press begrudgingly wish to support a Labour minority government, us or the SNP? Of the two, we would be considered the safe option. Whilst they may not be pleased with the prospect of electoral reform or closer relations with the European Union, they will certainly be relieved about indyref2 being avoided.

Besides, would Starmer really gamble his career and the country on a referendum he does not want to avoid enacting policies that he himself is not keen on?

* Samuel James Jackson is a grassroots member of the Calderdale Liberal Democrats and has served as a candidate for the Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council during the 2023 local elections.