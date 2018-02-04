Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #505

By | Sun 4th February 2018 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 505th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (28 January – 3 February, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Another gain from Labour in Sunderland by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.
Details from the campaign trail itself.

2. The bad news for remainers in the latest Guardian poll on Brexit by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
It only showed the slimmest of majorities for remaining  in the EU. There is more work to do.

3. Lib Dems gain seat from Labour from 4th place with 33% swing by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
That excellent Pallion ward by-election again.

4. New light on the suspension of two Lib Dem members of York City Council’s executive? by Jonathan Calder  on Liberal England.
Maybe a change in the leadership of the Conservative group will make a difference.

5. If Tory backbenchers pull the plug on May, who will become Prime Minister? A journey into the bizarre by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
It could be a wacky race if it happens.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. How the motions got selected for Southport Conference in excruciating detail by Jennie Rigg on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas .
In a party of geeks, this will go down very well. An insight into the decision making process.

7.  Young girl, Ahed Tamimi, spends 17th birthday in an Israeli jail by Maelo Manning on .Libdemchild aged 18.
Whatever your stance on Israel/Palestine, says Maelo, surely imprisoning and shooting children is going too far.

8. Suicide, the DUP and me by Stephen Glenn on Stephen’s Liberal Journal .
Stephen highlights the damage and long term harm that prejudice can cause.

9. How to come back to a racist by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.
Four suggestions.

10. The unexpected return of fairies by David Boyle on The Real Blog.
Well, it’s a break from Brexit, Trump and Google.

11. Grilling Vince Cable by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.
Not literally…

12. Britain’s regional policy needs more government by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.
Countries which devolve power also have wider prosperity. .

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice

