Welcome to my day: 5 February 2018 – time to wrap up a little warmer?

It seems that the forecast for the coming week is for temperatures to drop a bit. So, be like me and make sure that you wrap up warmly, especially if you’re campaigning for the May elections!

This week, I’m hoping for a sign, any sign, that the Government has a clearly stated plan for how it is going to handle negotiations with the European Union. Admittedly, there are a number of potential plans out there, but as there isn’t an apparent majority for any of them, we may have to keep on waiting.

Today is the 368th anniversary of the Prince of Wales proclaimed King Charles II of Great Britian by the Covenanter Parliament of Scotland, and sees the 158th anniversary of Wallachia and Moldavia becoming united under Alexander John Cuza as the United Principalities, now known as Romania.

I can’t promise you anything quite as significant as either of those, but what have we got for you today?

Today sees the publication of a report, commissioned by the Party, which addresses the NHS and social care funding issue, and we’ve had a press release, which I’ve chosen to publish verbatim. That perhaps isn’t what we’d normally do, but I didn’t want to allow my personal perspective to colour what you get to see. It is, however, a pretty heavyweight report and well worth a read. I’m told that Vince Cable will be responding to it this afternoon.

We also have a new contributor, Phil Wainewright, who has a slogan which we might adopt. He’s been a member for even longer than I have, which is quite a long time, so do engage with him.

I’ll be reporting on events last week in the Lords, and reviewing the coming week’s events there before they go into recess for a week or so, whilst Tahir Maher wonders about the link between inequality and media ownership.

There’s an anniversary tomorrow, and our Party President will be fasting as part of an event to mark it. I’m hoping to get an explanation as to why.

So, time to get on. Have a great day!

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. This doesn’t necessarily make him a bad person…