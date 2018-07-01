Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #522

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 522nd weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (24-30 June, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. A welcome full slate of Liberal Democrat candidates this week by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

And all got a decent vote increase too.

2. Ministerial career ends before it begins over offensive blogpost by Andrew Page on A Scottish Liberal.

However, Andrew points out that the fact that all the opposition parties got why Gillian Martin’s remarks were so bad is a sign of progress.

3. Why the fallout from Brexit could end up hurting Labour more than the Tories by Nick Tyrone on Nick.Tyrone.com.

The Tories will muddle through with support from Leavers but Labour will be in trouble.

4. Missing imprint leads to conviction for Labour campaigner in Ilford by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

How come the candidate didn’t get taken to court as well?

5. Lib Dem Councillor ordered to apologise after attacking panel that recommended he get a pay rise by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

Can’t imagine the publicity will do his reputation any harm.

6. Time for full equality in our marriage and partnership laws by Stephen Williams on Stephen Williams.

In a week when the Supreme Court said that there should be mixed sex civil partnerships, the guy who tried to introduce them reminds us of how that unfolded.

7. The three possible outcomes of Brexit by Paul Hindley on Positive Liberty.

And only one of them is good.

8. What is writing worth? by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer .

Jonathan highlights the fall in writers’ median earnings and what we can do about it.

9. Tax or efficiency: making sense of the politics of the NHS by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

There are ways of improving things – but you need to understand why the system needs to work as it does too.

10. Remainers Diary: Day 583 The most difficult tasks are still unresolved by Josephine Hayes on Josephine Hayes.

And we only have 9 months to go.

11. Brexit “dark money” was channelled through the DUP by Peter Black on Peter Black.

New information on the DUP and Vote Leave working together.

12. How to win with the new politics: are you listening, Lib Dems? by Joe Zammit-Lucia on Radix.

Be radical and disruptive. That sounds good.

