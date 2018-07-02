Mark Valladares

Welcome to my day: 2 July 2018 – hot, sexy liberalism?

By | Mon 2nd July 2018 - 7:50 am

I’ll be honest, I’m struggling today. Despite being half-Indian, I really rather prefer temperatures in the lower twenties Celsius. But as the burning sun beats down on most of us, Liberal Democrat Voice does not rest.

As the Government staggers from one attack from within to the next, and as senior Ministers overtly start their campaigns to replace Theresa May, what are Liberal Democrats to do? We’ve got a contribution which offers an interesting perspective on that from James Porter.

If there is a people’s vote, what should we want to see on the ballot paper? John King has been thinking about that and I wonder what our readers will make of his conclusions.

The current heatwave links us nicely to a submission from Jean Davis, who has an idea for something you could do locally, that might help.

And finally, we have a horror story from Luke Devenish. Yes, it does come with a happy ending, but it acts as a reminder that our immigration system is flawed and that the potential human costs are high.

So, as the tension mounts before England get knocked out of the World Cup trounce Colombia tomorrow evening, why not join in the debate here at Liberal Democrat Voice? Play nice, though…

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDav 2nd Jul - 2:22pm
    OK but if she couldn’t beat Donald Trump, can we be at all confident she would have beaten John McCain? Obviously we can't be confident...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 2nd Jul - 2:20pm
    @Helen Dudden If you don't like labels, how do you expect professionals to communicate with one another Take this example of a possible patient summary...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 2nd Jul - 1:57pm
    @Ruth Bright If people don't ask, things will never change. Asking is part of communication, and when communication breaks downs, a whole lot of other...
  • User AvatarJames Pugh 2nd Jul - 1:35pm
    @Steve Trevethan I can cherry-pick a small number of "core statements" from a raft of political organisations, including all political parties (including the extreme/nationalist ones),...
  • User AvatarArnold Kiel 2nd Jul - 1:34pm
    Peter, as always you are off topic. Of course, the UK can refinance itself after a recession and further cuts. It is no banana-republic (just...
  • User AvatarPeter Hirst 2nd Jul - 1:23pm
    That our foreign secretary can get away with such a remark tells us plenty about the present state of the Conservative Party. Our politics is...