Welcome to my day: 2 July 2018 – hot, sexy liberalism?

I’ll be honest, I’m struggling today. Despite being half-Indian, I really rather prefer temperatures in the lower twenties Celsius. But as the burning sun beats down on most of us, Liberal Democrat Voice does not rest.

As the Government staggers from one attack from within to the next, and as senior Ministers overtly start their campaigns to replace Theresa May, what are Liberal Democrats to do? We’ve got a contribution which offers an interesting perspective on that from James Porter.

If there is a people’s vote, what should we want to see on the ballot paper? John King has been thinking about that and I wonder what our readers will make of his conclusions.

The current heatwave links us nicely to a submission from Jean Davis, who has an idea for something you could do locally, that might help.

And finally, we have a horror story from Luke Devenish. Yes, it does come with a happy ending, but it acts as a reminder that our immigration system is flawed and that the potential human costs are high.