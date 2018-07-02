Options to Remain

An option to remain in the EU is an essential part of any people’s vote. But should it be just one option? That immediately creates a disadvantage compared to the Brexiters, who habitually have at least two options on the table – for example, a negotiated settlement or leaving with no deal.

On the surface of it, a 3-way vote might seem workable:

Remain in the EU

Accent the negotiated settlement

Leave with no deal

Indeed, some might argue this would favour Remain, since the Leave vote would be split. If the alterative voting system were employed, whereby voters for the least popular option were reassigned to their second favourite choice, Remain could again prevail, at least in theory.

Assuming for instance that the vote was 50% remain, 40% negotiated settlement and 10% no deal. If just 2% of the no deal voters selected remain as their second choice, reassignment would put remain on 52, negotiated settlement on 48, a victory for Remain.

Unfortunately the situation is not that simple. The number of remain and leave votes is not fixed, but heavily influenced by the number of choices and the exact way the question is phrased. The more choice options, the more votes.

To illustrate the issues here, imagine you did a quick survey of the people’s view of whether the world is round or flat. Very few would say it is flat. But suppose now that the government launched a referendum asking the same question. You

would find many more ‘flat’ responses, especially if the newspapers ran a campaign discrediting experts and scientists.

No matter what the proposition, people flock naturally to opposing sides, like supporters at a football match, and the result can be a close-run thing, as we saw both in American presidential election and the Brexit referendum.

So how could you elicit a more sensible answer from the public? One way would be to offer a number of choices, such as

The world is round

The world is roughly like a ball

The world is approximately a sphere

The world is a sphere flattened at the poles

The world is flat

In this situation, the number of flat-Earthists comes down considerably.

Compared to Brexit, flat-Earthism has a lot going for it. It doesn’t tank the economy or produce hate crimes or compromise the country’s future. The distinguishing feature of Brexit is its destructiveness, and oddly, that is also the secret of its appeal.

Why would destructiveness appeal? For the same reason people were fascinated by the Great Train Robbery. It was bold, daring, and devil-may-care. As I observed previously in these pages, this is where leavers have always tended to score over remainers, who are too quiet and civilised for their own good. Where Arron Banks lifts two fingers to parliament and Boris Johnson throws vulgar insults to business, Dominic Grieve pleads for a gentler style of politics and retreats to compromise.

Time to fight back. I’m not suggesting that EU supporters debase themselves to the level of Johnson or Farage, but they could take a leaf out of the Brexiter success formula – aggression, confidence, brazen cheek. If there are two options for leaving the EU, there should be two options for remaining, and if one of them is a bit outrageous, all the better. How about:

Remain in the EU and apply to join the Eurozone

Remain in the EU on present terms

Leave with the negotiated settlement

Leave with no deal

Here the more extreme options on both sides are countered by a more moderate choice. The two arms are balanced, giving a fairer chance of Remain winning.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.