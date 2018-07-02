Options to Remain

An option to remain in the EU is an essential part of any people’s vote. But should it be just one option? That immediately creates a disadvantage compared to the Brexiters, who habitually have at least two options on the table – for example, a negotiated settlement or leaving with no deal.
On the surface of it, a 3-way vote might seem workable:
- Remain in the EU
- Accent the negotiated settlement
- Leave with no deal
Indeed, some might argue this would favour Remain, since the Leave vote would be split. If the alterative voting system were employed, whereby voters for the least popular option were reassigned to their second favourite choice, Remain could again prevail, at least in theory.
Assuming for instance that the vote was 50% remain, 40% negotiated settlement and 10% no deal. If just 2% of the no deal voters selected remain as their second choice, reassignment would put remain on 52, negotiated settlement on 48, a victory for Remain.
Unfortunately the situation is not that simple. The number of remain and leave votes is not fixed, but heavily influenced by the number of choices and the exact way the question is phrased. The more choice options, the more votes.
To illustrate the issues here, imagine you did a quick survey of the people’s view of whether the world is round or flat. Very few would say it is flat. But suppose now that the government launched a referendum asking the same question. You
would find many more ‘flat’ responses, especially if the newspapers ran a campaign discrediting experts and scientists.
No matter what the proposition, people flock naturally to opposing sides, like supporters at a football match, and the result can be a close-run thing, as we saw both in American presidential election and the Brexit referendum.
So how could you elicit a more sensible answer from the public? One way would be to offer a number of choices, such as
- The world is round
- The world is roughly like a ball
- The world is approximately a sphere
- The world is a sphere flattened at the poles
- The world is flat
In this situation, the number of flat-Earthists comes down considerably.
Compared to Brexit, flat-Earthism has a lot going for it. It doesn’t tank the economy or produce hate crimes or compromise the country’s future. The distinguishing feature of Brexit is its destructiveness, and oddly, that is also the secret of its appeal.
Why would destructiveness appeal? For the same reason people were fascinated by the Great Train Robbery. It was bold, daring, and devil-may-care. As I observed previously in these pages, this is where leavers have always tended to score over remainers, who are too quiet and civilised for their own good. Where Arron Banks lifts two fingers to parliament and Boris Johnson throws vulgar insults to business, Dominic Grieve pleads for a gentler style of politics and retreats to compromise.
Time to fight back. I’m not suggesting that EU supporters debase themselves to the level of Johnson or Farage, but they could take a leaf out of the Brexiter success formula – aggression, confidence, brazen cheek. If there are two options for leaving the EU, there should be two options for remaining, and if one of them is a bit outrageous, all the better. How about:
- Remain in the EU and apply to join the Eurozone
- Remain in the EU on present terms
- Leave with the negotiated settlement
- Leave with no deal
Here the more extreme options on both sides are countered by a more moderate choice. The two arms are balanced, giving a fairer chance of Remain winning.
* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.
“Remain in the EU and apply to join the Eurozone”
Why is this an “extreme option”? Getting the eurozone to function effectively should be the EU’s top priority. A poorly performing economic system in Europe creates the conditions for high levels of asymmetric migration and means EU countries are poor markets for British exporters. A trade deficit nearly always translates into a budget deficit too. We run a rising surplus in trade with the ROW. We aren’t anywhere near as hopeless as some would have us all believe!
It should also be the top priority for UK supporters of the EU. We aren’t going to have any say in eurozone policies if we don’t use the currency ourselves.
So the sensible options are:
1) Be an enthusiastic member of the EU. Adopt the euro and Schengen. Give up all our negotiated opt outs. Help fix its problems.
2) Give up on the EU. Put as much economic distance between ourselves and a failing experiment as possible.
I’m for the latter but if enough people were in favour of the former I could be convinced otherwise.
But Peter, Tinkerbell is now pushing the Norway option ( or at least floating the prospect in the Times). How ironic if true going from a rule maker to a taker, still with free movement and the only up side is Nigel and co are out of a job.
It appears that as the Brexiteers where long ago warned Mr Bunn the Baker, a Joker and a couple of Pokemon cards don’t beat four aces and a King.
So how could you elicit a more sensible answer from the public?
Perhaps the public might not like feeling as if they are being ‘managed’ to try to get them to give what you have decided in advance is a ‘sensible answer’?
There is no reason why we should not have another referendum. Except that the last one was followed by continuing chaos and confusion. We really need a policy on when we should use them, who writes the question and so on.
In the meanwhile we are facing a messy collapse in our negotiations. As a party there is a need to work out what our policy will be in the event of chaos and no referendum. That means finding agreeing to work out a campaign based on the real needs of people under pressure in our country. We need to tie it in to the insecure working conditions, the housing crisis and so on.
By all means talk about the need for a referendum,but in the meanwhile we need to talk about the problems caused by a government in meltdown.
The referendum set the ball rolling, but didn’t determine the direction. Under this government the ball hasn’t got very far. The final outcome will be determined by the people. In these particular circumstances the only democratic and acceptable way to show that the people accept a particular course of action (or prefer an alternative) is by referendum . Because of the sovereignty of Parliament the referendum should be accepted as truly advisory.
But
If the Government negotiated deal is rejected, the Government should fall and fight a general election. The new Government and its leader should accept the referendum result and implement the will of the people.
However
A new Government may wish to do its own deal with the EU, and should be able to attempt this. It should have the choice. It might even be the people’s choice, even if this may seem an unattractive, impractical option.
Therefore
The referendum ballot choices should be
• Leave with the negotiated settlement
• Attempt to renegotiate the settlement
• Remain in the EU on present terms
• Leave with no deal
I suspect the option of renegotiation will be seen in any election campaign as a proposal for procrastination, but a referendum with this option followed by a General Election might be attractive to Jeremy Corbyn and allow him to support this referendum proposal. I suspect it won’t be attractive to the many people who have had enough of Brexit, but it should be an option.