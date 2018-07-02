Bringing your spouse to live in the UK shouldn’t be this stressful

As I write this, I haven’t seen my wife for six months. We have been kept apart unlawfully, me here in the UK and her stranded in South Korea, following a Home Office error which saw her denied entry into the UK for ten years. Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ immigration policy in action.

Our story is a simple one; I moved to Korea to teach English in 2013, I met Seulgi there where she worked as a bar manager, and we fell in love. I proposed on a cloudy mountaintop in 2017 and we immediately made plans to start a life together in the UK. It seemed a sensible choice; a life together in a country with better working conditions, higher salaries, a free health service and fresh air. We even went to Seoul’s registry office to marry three months in advance of our planned wedding day, because we knew we would need our marriage certificate early to prepare for Seulgi’s UK visa application.

We quickly became acquainted with the rules, regulations and flaming hoops set by our glorious, Tory-run Home Office. Yet despite the many obstacles piled up in front of my right to bring my foreign spouse to my home, we managed to meet all of the requirements and submitted all of the necessary documents. Everything was double and triple checked and then tied up with ribbons (literally in some cases). Everything from the sincerity of our relationship, my income, my job prospects, Seulgi’s health and her English ability would be scrutinized. But we weren’t worried, there was no reason we should fail.

I came back to the UK in January, ahead of Seulgi and while we waited for her visa, so that I could take up work (as is necessary for such an application to be successful) and to set up our first home here. But then in March, inexplicably, an anonymous ‘Entry Clearance Officer’ from the Home Office declared our marriage certificate to be “not valid” and Seulgi was informed that she would not be allowed entry into the UK for a decade. Bearing in mind I was already in the UK and Seulgi was all packed up and ready to leave.

Of course, our marriage certificate is valid, and we quickly appealed against the decision. Its validity is something that we easily confirmed in a five minute call to the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I was surprised that our own Home Office doesn’t seem capable of such a call. Our appeal, a simple request for the Clearance Officer to double check our marriage certificate, cost another £1,500 on top of our original £3,000 in application fees.

The mandated deadline for a Home Office response came and went. We were ignored. I approached my MP who could do nothing except call and confirm that we had been ignored. I approached a Baroness who told me she was powerless. I emailed Sajid Javid who never got back to me. By June, we had had enough. Six months apart with no idea when we would see each other again is quite an emotional strain, not to mention the drain on our finances. We made plans for me to move back to Korea, and I accepted that I would be forced to say goodbye to my job, my home, my friends and my family in the UK. As a last ditch attempt, more out of frustration than hope, I put out a call on social media to get 100 people to email the immigration minister, Caroline Nokes, to force some kind of response.

People came out to help remarkably quickly. My local Lib Dem branch shared my posts. Within hours we had sent the 100 emails. By the end of the day, over 300 emails had been sent, no doubt flooding Nokes’ inbox, and they continued to be sent overnight. Friends, family, and Lib Dems across the country were writing, demanding that someone double-check our marriage certificate. It would take minutes, saving us months of suffering. And it worked! 24 hours later Seulgi received a generic email response from the Home Office stating that the refusal decision had been overturned and she would be granted her rightful visa immediately. At the time of writing, her passport has just been submitted and we are waiting for the visa to be glued into its pages. She should be joining me here within a fortnight, hopefully just in time for the World Cup final.

Now this has been quite a miraculous and dramatic result and we couldn’t be happier. We have been deeply touched, in particular, by the outpouring of support from the Liberal Democrats, most of them strangers, who rallied behind us in our time of need. But the issue remains; this just isn’t the way that life changing visa decisions should be made. It shouldn’t take 300 emails from the public to correct a minor error. These errors shouldn’t even be made in the first place. Though sadly we have already been contacted by couples stuck in identical situations, arising even in the last few days. The Home Office is repeatedly not following due procedure, and it is honest families that are repeatedly suffering for it. A government is meant to work for its people, is it not? The Home Office carries out its duties in the name of protecting British citizens, does it not? So how is it that British citizens, many like me, are being denied their rights following unexplained errors, inherent incompetence and a complete lack of accountability? Even the Courts and Tribunals service, the mechanism in place to keep the Home Office in check, has no power to force adherence to the rules. The best we were offered for our trouble was a refund on the appeal, 18 months in the future and dependent on us fighting a court case. This is hardly a deterrent for the Home Office who are now known to make millions in profit of off their exorbitant application fees. No, that is not a solution, and it is certainly not fixing the root problem.

As an approved parliamentary candidate for the Liberal Democrats, I have now been given a sharp reminder of why I wanted to stand in the first palace. It has become painfully clear to me that no one is really safe from the injustices of Theresa May’s Tory government, not even those of us that tried to follow their rules. I will now be striving to do whatever I can to fix our broken immigration system. I would see a Home Office that is held accountable for its decisions, and a Home Office that cannot hide behind anonymity. I would see an immigration system that cannot profit from visa fees and a system that must resolve cases within weeks rather than years. I would see arbitrary, financial barriers between young, international couples torn down and humanity bought back into the equation.

It is the Liberal Democrats that can build such a future and I know that, when Seulgi arrives, we will have at least one more member to help us get there.

* Luke Devenish is an approved Lib Dem candidate from Hitchin in Hertfordshire.