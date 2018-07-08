Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #523

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 523rd weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (1-7 July, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

1. Lib Dems gain seat from Conservatives in Bath with hefty swing by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Good news from the West Country.

2. “You have no rights. This is not your country” by Tom Burgess on Radix.

A disturbing encounter with US immigration.

3. Power grab: Tory county council leader wants to abolish every district council in Leicestershire by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

He can want all he likes, by the sound of it, but it isn’t going to happen.

4. Why Corbyn needs to deselect and purge the party of moderates if he is serious about his stated goals by Nick Tyrone on .

NickTyrone.com.

The current lot will hardly let him turn us into Venezuela if he gets into power.

5. This is what would almost certainly happen if the “true Brexiteers” toppled May by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

Nowt. Because they don’t want to get the blame for the disaster that is Brexit.

6. Another shameful Pride? by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys, Phase 2.

Helen on her feelings at Pride yesterday – the bad and the good.

7. I am fully behind England in the World Cup and there are no buts by Jane Chellliah on Feminist Mama.

How Jane is disappointing inquisitive football fans.

8. Six Lions by Nick Barlow on Medium.com.

Some football history

9. Brexit: Is Mrs May winning the end game? by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

Matthew reckons she has beaten both Remainers and Brexiteers.

10. Facing Austria by Jonathan Fryer on Jonathan Fryer.

Looking ahead to Austria’s presidency of the EU.

11. Diary Day 656: It is all cake by Josephine Hayes on Josephine Hayes.

The Cabinet paper is full of unrealistic demands

12. Dear Arlene Foster, this is why you need to apologise by Stephen Glenn on Stephen’s Liberal Journal.

Stephen lifts the lid on the homophobic behaviour of some of Arlene’s colleagues

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings