Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #523

By | Sun 8th July 2018 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 523rd weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (1-7 July, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Lib Dems gain seat from Conservatives in Bath with hefty swing by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
Good news from the West Country.

2. “You have no rights. This is not your country” by Tom Burgess on Radix.
A disturbing encounter with US immigration.

3. Power grab: Tory county council leader wants to abolish every district council in Leicestershire by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.
He can want all he likes, by the sound of it, but it isn’t going to happen.

4. Why Corbyn needs to deselect and purge the party of moderates if he is serious about his stated goals by Nick Tyrone on .
NickTyrone.com.
The current lot will hardly let him turn us into Venezuela if he gets into power.

5. This is what would almost certainly happen if the “true Brexiteers” toppled May by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.
Nowt. Because they don’t want to get the blame for the disaster that is Brexit.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Another shameful Pride? by Helen Belcher on Challenging Journeys, Phase 2.
Helen on her feelings at Pride yesterday – the bad and the good.

7. I am fully behind England in the World Cup and there are no buts by Jane Chellliah on Feminist Mama.
How Jane is disappointing inquisitive football fans.

8. Six Lions by Nick Barlow on Medium.com.
Some football history

9. Brexit: Is Mrs May winning the end game? by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.
Matthew reckons she has beaten both Remainers and Brexiteers.

10. Facing Austria by Jonathan Fryer  on Jonathan Fryer.
Looking ahead to Austria’s presidency of the EU.

11. Diary Day 656: It is all cake by Josephine Hayes on Josephine Hayes.
The Cabinet paper is full of unrealistic demands

12. Dear Arlene Foster, this is why you need to apologise by Stephen Glenn on Stephen’s Liberal Journal.
Stephen lifts the lid on the homophobic behaviour of some of Arlene’s colleagues

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!
Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice
<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-523-57978.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Best of the blogs.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 9th Jul - 12:40am
    @ Peter: 'voters are now much more inclined to vote for anyone who'll shake things up'. While respecting your opinion arising from interaction with real...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Jul - 11:48pm
    Trump’s Presidency seems like a bad dream from which we, and America, will only awake when his term ends. I'm not sure it will. The...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 8th Jul - 11:13pm
    Hi David, I had to get in fast there because I knew you had pointed out that charming mistake to someone else on another thread...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 8th Jul - 10:50pm
    @ Joe B, Another economist worthy of mention is Kalecki. I can't find the reference now but at one time Keynes was conceding that Kalecki...
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 8th Jul - 9:08pm
    Miranda, elsewhere on LDV is a lovely mention of our Deputy Leader who is on maternity leave. One of our fantastic group leaders in London...
  • User AvatarRoland 8th Jul - 8:53pm
    @Adam "No mate, I just want to be able to cover my backside when I live on considerably less than the minimum wage…" If that...