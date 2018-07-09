Mark Valladares

Davis, Baker and Braverman quit, welcome to my day: 9 July 2018 – the day the Conservative Party breaks?

By | Mon 9th July 2018 - 6:45 am

The overnight news that David Davis has resigned as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and that his junior Ministers, Steve Baker and Shiela Braverman have gone with him, is the first public sign that the Chequers Accord is not the panacea that it was first thought to be.

I’ll be trying to keep up with developments here, but it may be that we are in a state of chaos. What larks, eh?

But seriously, what does this mean for the Government and for Brexit? And how should Liberal Democrat’s respond? Is it, as I would suggest, time to call the whole thing off, and say so, loudly? Or must a public vote end what a public vote started?

It almost seems unfair to publish anything else today, but we’ve been lucky enough to have some interesting submissions, and the world turns regardless, so there’ll be a report on problems for Jeremy Corbyn on a trip to the Netherlands, courtesy of our Dutch correspondent, Bernard Aris.

And, talking of Labour, Mark Argent wonders aloud whether or not we should steal some of their language on Brexit.

Finally, the Chair of the Welsh Young Liberals, Callum James Littlemore, attempts to define the role that the Young Liberals should be filling.

We’ll see what else turns up, but it’s going to be another crazy week, starting in 3, 2, 1…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarMartin 9th Jul - 7:48am
    It has always been inevitable that Brexiters would try to run away from any responsibility by claiming that this is not their Brexit. It is...
  • User AvatarChris Cory 9th Jul - 7:42am
    Katherine, my apologies for the misspelling. I will try harder. You say that you don't believe that Labour would bring us economic decline. At the...
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 9th Jul - 7:36am
    With the resignation of David Davis, it looks like there is an unholy alliance developing between staunch Remainers, who aren't quite the spent force some...
  • User AvatarWilliam Fowler 9th Jul - 7:33am
    Davies always seemed like a fall guy for Mrs May so no surprise he got fed up. It is all good democracy, the country is...
  • User AvatarYeovil Yokel 9th Jul - 7:32am
    I'm not sure that even dozens of Royal Thai Navy SEALS and foreign professional cave divers could rescue May from this hole.
  • User AvatarJackie Charlton 9th Jul - 7:26am
    Actually, for once I don't agree with Tom Brake on this. I think David Davis has been principled here. Don't like him and disagree fundamentally...