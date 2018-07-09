Davis, Baker and Braverman quit, welcome to my day: 9 July 2018 – the day the Conservative Party breaks?

The overnight news that David Davis has resigned as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, and that his junior Ministers, Steve Baker and Shiela Braverman have gone with him, is the first public sign that the Chequers Accord is not the panacea that it was first thought to be.

I’ll be trying to keep up with developments here, but it may be that we are in a state of chaos. What larks, eh?

But seriously, what does this mean for the Government and for Brexit? And how should Liberal Democrat’s respond? Is it, as I would suggest, time to call the whole thing off, and say so, loudly? Or must a public vote end what a public vote started?

It almost seems unfair to publish anything else today, but we’ve been lucky enough to have some interesting submissions, and the world turns regardless, so there’ll be a report on problems for Jeremy Corbyn on a trip to the Netherlands, courtesy of our Dutch correspondent, Bernard Aris.

And, talking of Labour, Mark Argent wonders aloud whether or not we should steal some of their language on Brexit.

Finally, the Chair of the Welsh Young Liberals, Callum James Littlemore, attempts to define the role that the Young Liberals should be filling.

We’ll see what else turns up, but it’s going to be another crazy week, starting in 3, 2, 1…

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.