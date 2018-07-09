LIVE THREAD: Davis quits, takes junior ministers with him…

If my understanding is correct, the only Ministers left at DExEU this morning are Lord Callanan, the Minister of State, and Robin Walker, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State. Presumably, Theresa May will be considering replacements for Davis, Baker and Braverman, but what else will happen?
We can apparently expect a statement from Boris Johnson, and it is rumoured that the Chair of the 1922 Committee has enough letters to require a leadership contest. Jacob Rees-Mogg has already condemned the Chequers Accord, so it’s probably time to invest in popcorn manufacturers.
Here’s what Tom Brake has to say;
With his resignation, David Davis puts ego before country. The Tory psychodrama is dismantling the UK's reputation and economy brick by brick. The need for an exit from #Brexit is now undeniable.
Actually, for once I don’t agree with Tom Brake on this. I think David Davis has been principled here. Don’t like him and disagree fundamentally with his views but he could never go back to Brussels with this deal. We all know that. #ExitFromBrexit must be the way forward now and we need to be prepared for that general election which must cohesion.
I’m not sure that even dozens of Royal Thai Navy SEALS and foreign professional cave divers could rescue May from this hole.
Davies always seemed like a fall guy for Mrs May so no surprise he got fed up. It is all good democracy, the country is split down the middle so is the cabinet so is parliament. No sign of Sir Vince riding to rescue, though.
With the resignation of David Davis, it looks like there is an unholy alliance developing between staunch Remainers, who aren’t quite the spent force some might have thought, and uncompromising Brexiteers, who would both like to scupper any delicately balanced compromise. We’ll then either leave with ‘no deal’ or we won’t leave at all. They will be the only choices.
There will have to be a deal with the EU, at some point and in some form, but it will then only be struck after we’ve been out for a period of time and the political possibility of not leaving at all has vanished.
But, for now, the stage looks to be set for May to be swept aside in the next few weeks and an all-or-nothing battle to decide the matter. Real Remain. Or Real Brexit. The EU could force the pace if they declare the May plan to be unworkable and scupper it themselves. Then Mrs May will either have to resign or accept the inevitability of a ‘no deal’ solution.
Interesting times!
It has always been inevitable that Brexiters would try to run away from any responsibility by claiming that this is not their Brexit. It is a spineless, shallow masquerade of an excuse. Brexiters’ fantasies could never square with reality.
We have seen many a Brexiter on these pages vaunt fantasies that belong to some alternative universe. Davis was, from the outset, clearly a Brexit fantasist, in his dreams, he could negotiate separately with EU states and it would all be the easiest negotiation ever. The man always was a slow learner; perhaps he has at last realised that only by running away can he hold on to his dream world.
It is an odd world that is shaken when a man, not up to the job, resigns.