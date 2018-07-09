LIVE THREAD: Davis quits, takes junior ministers with him…

If my understanding is correct, the only Ministers left at DExEU this morning are Lord Callanan, the Minister of State, and Robin Walker, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State. Presumably, Theresa May will be considering replacements for Davis, Baker and Braverman, but what else will happen?

We can apparently expect a statement from Boris Johnson, and it is rumoured that the Chair of the 1922 Committee has enough letters to require a leadership contest. Jacob Rees-Mogg has already condemned the Chequers Accord, so it’s probably time to invest in popcorn manufacturers.

Here’s what Tom Brake has to say;

With his resignation, David Davis puts ego before country. The Tory psychodrama is dismantling the UK's reputation and economy brick by brick. The need for an exit from #Brexit is now undeniable. — Tom Brake MP (@thomasbrake) July 9, 2018

