Mark Valladares

LIVE THREAD: Davis quits, takes junior ministers with him…

By | Mon 9th July 2018 - 7:15 am

If my understanding is correct, the only Ministers left at DExEU this morning are Lord Callanan, the Minister of State, and Robin Walker, the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State. Presumably, Theresa May will be considering replacements for Davis, Baker and Braverman, but what else will happen?

We can apparently expect a statement from Boris Johnson, and it is rumoured that the Chair of the 1922 Committee has enough letters to require a leadership contest. Jacob Rees-Mogg has already condemned the Chequers Accord, so it’s probably time to invest in popcorn manufacturers.

Here’s what Tom Brake has to say;

5 Comments

  • Jackie Charlton 9th Jul '18 - 7:26am

    Actually, for once I don’t agree with Tom Brake on this. I think David Davis has been principled here. Don’t like him and disagree fundamentally with his views but he could never go back to Brussels with this deal. We all know that. #ExitFromBrexit must be the way forward now and we need to be prepared for that general election which must cohesion.

  • Yeovil Yokel 9th Jul '18 - 7:32am

    I’m not sure that even dozens of Royal Thai Navy SEALS and foreign professional cave divers could rescue May from this hole.

  • William Fowler 9th Jul '18 - 7:33am

    Davies always seemed like a fall guy for Mrs May so no surprise he got fed up. It is all good democracy, the country is split down the middle so is the cabinet so is parliament. No sign of Sir Vince riding to rescue, though.

  • Peter Martin 9th Jul '18 - 7:36am

    With the resignation of David Davis, it looks like there is an unholy alliance developing between staunch Remainers, who aren’t quite the spent force some might have thought, and uncompromising Brexiteers, who would both like to scupper any delicately balanced compromise. We’ll then either leave with ‘no deal’ or we won’t leave at all. They will be the only choices.

    There will have to be a deal with the EU, at some point and in some form, but it will then only be struck after we’ve been out for a period of time and the political possibility of not leaving at all has vanished.

    But, for now, the stage looks to be set for May to be swept aside in the next few weeks and an all-or-nothing battle to decide the matter. Real Remain. Or Real Brexit. The EU could force the pace if they declare the May plan to be unworkable and scupper it themselves. Then Mrs May will either have to resign or accept the inevitability of a ‘no deal’ solution.

    Interesting times!

