Pro-Jewish demonstrators harassed at Dutch Labour event hosting Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn was the main speaker at a “Fair Tax Event” organised by PvdA (the Dutch Labour Party) in The Hague on Thursday 6th of July, the last day before the Dutch parliament went into its summer recess.

The event was a clear attempt by PvdA to regain some leftist credentials and kudos, after most Labour voters and supported have concluded that PvdA, in its “two big parties” coalition (2012-’17) with Mark Rutte’s VVD (NatLib; car-owner liberals), had abandoned those credentials and all its anti-VVD election rhetoric, in order to overcome the EMU Greek crisis and the EU migration crisis and to get the Dutch economy back on an even keel. At the 2017 general election, PvdA tumbled from 38 to 9 seats (in a 150 seat parliament); and it hasn’t recovered much. Polls by pollster Maurice the Hond for most Dutch parties haven’t moved for months; and the PvdA remains stuck around 10-11 seats (and social liberal D66, in the government coalition, remain at 13, from 19 at the election).

The parliamentary performance of PvdA doesn’t help it to regain credibility; at one point, it vehemently supported a vote of no confidence; but at its 2018 Spring conference, it humbly begged to be admitted as a supporter in case the present VVD, D66 and Christian Democrats coalition lose their small Senate majority in the 2019 provincial elections.

CIJO’s protest tijdens de speech van Labour-leider @jeremycorbyn, en de agressieve reacties daarop, haalt ook de Israëlische pers 👇 cc @PvdA, @LodewijkA https://t.co/JaFTvOMSpN — CIDI jongeren (@CIDIjongeren) July 6, 2018



The PvdA Tax (evasion) event would have gone almost unnoticed in the Dutch media were it not for an incident. Youngsters from CIDI (the Dutch hardcore pro-Israel lobby) displayed a banner inscribed “Labour: for the many, not the few Jew” from the balcony of the event venue. They were immediately attacked and harassed by members of the audience. Security had to extract the three youngsters and escort them to the front door; before and after the event Corbyn has ignored CIDI requests to talk about antisemitism in Labour (allowing insulting murals; Ken Livingstone’s resignation).

PvdA party leader Lodewijk Asscher, scion of a prominent Jewish Amsterdam family of bankers, lawyers, booksellers and politicians, in correspondence with CIDI had pointed to Corbyn’s recent declarations and promises of stamping out antisemitism in Labour; but CIDI pointed out that the definition of antisemitism that Labour have adopted is a very much diluted version of the internationally accepted definition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

PvdA, Dutch Labour, have a much stricter Antisemitism policy for its politicians and speakers than Labour; in the Netherlands antisemitism is reduced to the extreme left and extreme right; and Muslim youths and imams out to provoke the community to get attention.

Labour, the last remaining big social democratic party in the EU, is hampering the recovery chances of its sister parties by not adequately addressing this behavioral issue.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.