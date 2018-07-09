The Voice

Jardine: Hunt faces an impossible challenge

By | Mon 9th July 2018 - 9:28 pm

Lib Dem Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Christine Jardine clearly doesn’t envy Jeremy Hunt’s task – even if he can’t do any worse than his predecessor:

Jeremy Hunt has been set a devastatingly low bar by his predecessor when it comes to basic competency, with him leaving a litany of errors in his wake. Hunt does, however, also face an impossible challenge when it comes to advocating for Britain around the world at a time when his Conservative government are doing huge damage to our economy and influence in their pursuit of Brexit.

The public demand better from their government than the farce that they have been presented with this week and must be given the right to have the final say on the Brexit deal.

Jo Swinson, who is on maternity leave, said that his departure was long overdue:

One Comment

  • Little Jackie Paper 9th Jul '18 - 10:14pm

    Funnily enough just about the one subject where I’d have been interested in the UK Foreign Secretary’s views is the Western Balkans. Johnson was going to speak about that today but withdrew.

    Given the epic mess that everyone has made in the Western Balkans for the past 25 yearsit is a truly fascinating policy challenge and probably the most under-reported of stories right now.

    And I recommend (most) of it for a holiday.

