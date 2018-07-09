Lib Dem MPs to use Opposition Day Debate to argue for People’s Vote

Well, it’s been quite a day, hasn’t it?

It takes you right back to 1990 and all the drama of Sir Geoffrey Howe’s resignation- over Europe. Well, all the drama and none of the class. It remains to be seen whether the same fate befalls this Prime Minister as happened to Margaret Thatcher back then. .

We now have a chaotic situation where the 50 or so Tory Brexiteers won’t back a deal that looks anything like Theresa May’s plan because it doesn’t go far enough for them and a fairly huge swathe of Labour, the SNP and us won’t back it because it is just ridiculously unworkable and will make all of us poorer. The pro European wing of the Tory party will do what it always does and cave when it comes to actually voting.

You would think that we’d have some idea of where we were going with little more than 8 months to go before we are scheduled to leave the EU. However, the headlines ricochet between “yikes, it’s going to be no deal” to “soft brexit wins the day” all the way back to “yikes.”

Something has to happen to make sense of all this chaos.

Tomorrow, Lib Dem MPs will hold an opposition day debate. In news that will surprise nobody, they are going to call for a People’s Vote on the final deal with the option of remaining in the EU.

As Vince put it:

The now former Foreign Secretary himself has apparently said the Chequers deal is the worst of all possible worlds. As politicians, we have to realise we are at an extremely difficult juncture for the country and Brexit cannot just be about tackling the Conservative Party’s civil war. This is why the pragmatists among us must work together for the good of the country to give the people the final say on the Brexit deal with the chance to exit from Brexit

Just as an aside, here’s my Tweet of the Day.

Remember how the country wasn't a fucking shambles when Lib Dems were one-fifth of the MPs on the Government benches? Imagine how much better it would be if we were five-fifths of the MPs on the Government benches? — Richard Gadsden🐝 (@po8crg) July 9, 2018

