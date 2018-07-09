Caron Lindsay

Lib Dem MPs to use Opposition Day Debate to argue for People’s Vote

By | Mon 9th July 2018 - 10:06 pm

Well, it’s been quite a day, hasn’t it?

It takes you right back to 1990 and all the drama of Sir Geoffrey Howe’s resignation- over Europe.  Well, all the drama and none of the class. It remains to be seen whether the same fate befalls this Prime Minister as happened to Margaret Thatcher back then. .

We now have a chaotic situation where the 50 or so Tory Brexiteers won’t back a deal that looks anything like Theresa May’s plan  because it doesn’t go far enough for them and a fairly huge swathe of Labour, the SNP and us won’t back it because it is just ridiculously unworkable and will make all of us poorer. The pro European wing of the Tory party will do what it always does and cave when it comes to actually voting.

You would think that we’d have some idea of where we were going with little more than 8 months to go before we are scheduled to leave the EU. However, the headlines ricochet between “yikes, it’s going to be no deal” to “soft brexit wins the day” all the way back to “yikes.”

Something has to happen to make sense of all this chaos.

Tomorrow, Lib Dem MPs will hold an opposition day debate. In news that will surprise nobody, they are going to call for a People’s Vote on the final deal with the option of remaining in the EU.

As Vince put it:

The now former Foreign Secretary himself has apparently said the Chequers deal is the worst of all possible worlds. As politicians, we have to realise we are at an extremely difficult juncture for the country and Brexit cannot just be about tackling the Conservative Party’s civil war.

This is why the pragmatists among us must work together for the good of the country to give the people the final say on the Brexit deal with the chance to exit from Brexit

Just as an aside, here’s my Tweet of the Day.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Little Jackie Paper 9th Jul '18 - 10:34pm

    I’d be more convinced here if I felt that this was anything other than straight to a neverendum. This is, however dressed up, a do-over of 2016.

    I’d be quite happy for a referendum on the Norway deal i.e. something substantively different to 2016. With the bonus prize that Norway is a good option. The second referendums in Ireland and Denmark were (just about) legit as they asked about a different deal.

    If this had been 52:48 to REMAIN and UKIP were insisting on a do-over I suspect Liberals would give short shrift.

    If someone does have an argument about how the so-called People’s Vote is anything other than a do-over likely leading to a neverendum then I’d be interested to hear it.

    Anyway, I’ll go to bed whilst everyone spits abuse at me now.

