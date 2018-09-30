Caron Lindsay

Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #530

By | Sun 30th September 2018 - 9:00 pm

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 530th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (23-29 September, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Three names now in the public running to be Lib Dem Mayor of London candidate by Mark Pack  on Mark Pack .
Mark looks at the runners.

2. Liberal Democrats see off Bus Pass Elvis Party by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
The main takeaway from a bland local election night.

3. Mortal thoughts on the Lib Dems and a new centre party by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England .
Jonathan sums up what many of us feel.

4. Labour Conference Sunday: Is this a glimpse into a dystopian future? by Nick Tyrone on
NickTyrone.com.
The tone was confused and flat

5. Good news for the Liberal Democrats in London by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.
We now have more members than the Tories in the capital.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Will Labour’s leninists thwart its liberals? Electoral reform is the test by Matthew Green on  Thinking Liberal.
The more moderate side of Labour seems to be hanging in there, but will the left give them anything on electoral reform and Brexit. Matthew thinks not.

7. Is Plaid Cymru becoming a pro Brexit party by Peter Black on Peter Black.
Is Plaid changing direction?

8. The pornification of toothpaste by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.
Another example of “misogynistic capitalism.”

9. We dream of a brand new start by Holly Matthies on Sometimes it’s better to throw a flamethrower than curse the darkness .
Holly on her involvement in the immigration debate at Conference. .

10. Abramovic assault by Dani Tougher on More than Nothing.
An analysis of an attack on an artist.

11. Labour should be careful what they wish for by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.
They are not exactly in a strong position.

12. Unethical business by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.
Why do businesses penalise loyal customers?

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!
Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice
<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-530-58754.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Best of the blogs.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 30th Sep - 8:53pm
    Yes Malcolm, we owe an apology to Ewan for hijacking this thread. Things started to go awry when David Raw started talking about Asquith and...
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 30th Sep - 8:20pm
    A casual passerby might imagine that 113+ Comments on this post prove that Lib Dems (still) only really care about PR... but they don't know...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 30th Sep - 7:40pm
    Peter, with respect to MMT as I have noted before, it is not most of the basic analysis that I think there is any problem...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Sep - 6:56pm
    "On constitutional reform he was a long-term supporter of full home rule for Scotland within a federal United Kingdom within a federal Europe." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charles_Kennedy
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 30th Sep - 6:43pm
    Peter, it is not lack of understanding. If I have not been clear, I will reiterate that the proposition that it is taxes give a...
  • User AvatarRichard Underhill 30th Sep - 6:41pm
    Remember what Charles Kennedy said? At different levels of federalism he supported different sports. At golf he supported Europe. The bookies' favourite for the Ryder...