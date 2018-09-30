Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #530

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 530th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (23-29 September, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Three names now in the public running to be Lib Dem Mayor of London candidate by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

Mark looks at the runners.

2. Liberal Democrats see off Bus Pass Elvis Party by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

The main takeaway from a bland local election night.

3. Mortal thoughts on the Lib Dems and a new centre party by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England .

Jonathan sums up what many of us feel.

4. Labour Conference Sunday: Is this a glimpse into a dystopian future? by Nick Tyrone on

NickTyrone.com.

The tone was confused and flat

5. Good news for the Liberal Democrats in London by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

We now have more members than the Tories in the capital.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Will Labour’s leninists thwart its liberals? Electoral reform is the test by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

The more moderate side of Labour seems to be hanging in there, but will the left give them anything on electoral reform and Brexit. Matthew thinks not.

7. Is Plaid Cymru becoming a pro Brexit party by Peter Black on Peter Black.

Is Plaid changing direction?

8. The pornification of toothpaste by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Another example of “misogynistic capitalism.”

9. We dream of a brand new start by Holly Matthies on Sometimes it’s better to throw a flamethrower than curse the darkness .

Holly on her involvement in the immigration debate at Conference. .

10. Abramovic assault by Dani Tougher on More than Nothing.

An analysis of an attack on an artist.

11. Labour should be careful what they wish for by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

They are not exactly in a strong position.

12. Unethical business by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

Why do businesses penalise loyal customers?

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!



<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-530-58754.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings