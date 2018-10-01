Welcome to my day: 1 October 2018 – a bit like being at the scene of a car crash that hasn’t happened yet…

Good morning, and welcome to another week here at Liberal Democrat Voice.

Something is happening out there, with Liberal Democrat polling numbers consistently edging up into double figures. Is it the start of the long march to credibility, or is it a reflection that, compared to Labour and the Conservatives, our stance on Brexit is beginning to cut through?

Last week, Labour decided that, rather than take a view on Brexit, or on a People’s Vote, they would offer several. Unfortunately, whilst Sir Kier Starmer was enthusiastically received for suggested that a new referendum would include the option of remaining inside the European Union, other, louder voices were grudgingly offering a choice between the Chequers proposals and no deal. Not so much sitting on the fence as sitting in a field with multiple fences and moving from one to another.

But this week looks like rather more fun from the perspective of an outsider. I don’t know much about how apps work, but you’d have had to have been living in a cave for the last two years not to be aware of GDPR. Or, evidently, Brandon Lewis. He is, of course, as Jo Swinson discovered, easily confused, but isn’t out of a job yet, as it is very hard to be sacked from this Conservative administration.

A sack is a good analogy though, as senior Conservatives will be fighting like rats in one – pro-Chequers (and by extension, pro-May), pro-Canada+++, anti-Chequers, pro-WTO rules, there’s still no signs that they can coalesce around any position, let alone one that the European Union hasn’t already rejected.

No rush though, there’s still six months to work something out, and the European Union needs us more than we need them, right?

One agreed strategy though is to blame the European Union for being unreasonable, despite the minor detail that the European Union’s red lines are clear and present, and are bound by a legal framework. Although, if you’re trying to appear reasonable, you might not, as Dominic Raab is busily doing, state that the financial settlement already agreed to might not be honoured.

And Boris. What will he say, and will it contain any actual content as opposed to a repeatedly stated desire for cake and unicorns? His “Brexit Plan” has been shredded by the usual range of suspects, and it seems that his sole aim is to appeal to Conservative members not quite old enough to have fought in the war but who believe that we won it single-handed. That’s probably a sound strategy…

So, on with the madness…

* Mark Valladares is Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.