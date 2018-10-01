Welcome to my day: 1 October 2018 – a bit like being at the scene of a car crash that hasn’t happened yet…

Good morning, and welcome to another week here at Liberal Democrat Voice.
Something is happening out there, with Liberal Democrat polling numbers consistently edging up into double figures. Is it the start of the long march to credibility, or is it a reflection that, compared to Labour and the Conservatives, our stance on Brexit is beginning to cut through?
Last week, Labour decided that, rather than take a view on Brexit, or on a People’s Vote, they would offer several. Unfortunately, whilst Sir Kier Starmer was enthusiastically received for suggested that a new referendum would include the option of remaining inside the European Union, other, louder voices were grudgingly offering a choice between the Chequers proposals and no deal. Not so much sitting on the fence as sitting in a field with multiple fences and moving from one to another.
But this week looks like rather more fun from the perspective of an outsider. I don’t know much about how apps work, but you’d have had to have been living in a cave for the last two years not to be aware of GDPR. Or, evidently, Brandon Lewis. He is, of course, as Jo Swinson discovered, easily confused, but isn’t out of a job yet, as it is very hard to be sacked from this Conservative administration.
A sack is a good analogy though, as senior Conservatives will be fighting like rats in one – pro-Chequers (and by extension, pro-May), pro-Canada+++, anti-Chequers, pro-WTO rules, there’s still no signs that they can coalesce around any position, let alone one that the European Union hasn’t already rejected.
No rush though, there’s still six months to work something out, and the European Union needs us more than we need them, right?
One agreed strategy though is to blame the European Union for being unreasonable, despite the minor detail that the European Union’s red lines are clear and present, and are bound by a legal framework. Although, if you’re trying to appear reasonable, you might not, as Dominic Raab is busily doing, state that the financial settlement already agreed to might not be honoured.
And Boris. What will he say, and will it contain any actual content as opposed to a repeatedly stated desire for cake and unicorns? His “Brexit Plan” has been shredded by the usual range of suspects, and it seems that his sole aim is to appeal to Conservative members not quite old enough to have fought in the war but who believe that we won it single-handed. That’s probably a sound strategy…
So, on with the madness…
* Mark Valladares is Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
Labour have a fence for all seasons, still perhaps one day they will fall off and shoot the Lib Dem fox; not holding my breath the fox will probably die of old age before that happens. As to poor Tinkerbell and her tribe of unicorn hunters they seem happier hunting each other and poor Tinks seems to have become Dorothy.
https://youtu.be/zJ6VT7ciR1o
Dorothy’s mantra was “There’s no place like home” which would have served as an appropriate banner for the Tory Conference. If you can bear, it try dipping into the live coverage on BBC Parliament. There is something very, very dangerous here which is in many respects gives causes for concern wider than party politics – namely the level of fantasy poisoning the party of government. Our system requires a coherent narrative embodying conservative traditions as an ongoing contribution to serious political debate. If that is no longer in fashion within the Conservative Party, it will unleash forces to fill the vacuum which do not bear thinking about.
You can mock Tory and Labour if you like; but they are still mopping up around 80% in opinion polls. Why, if you reckon they are so awful?
……………………Unfortunately, whilst Sir Kier Starmer was enthusiastically received for suggested that a new referendum would include the option of remaining inside the European Union, other, louder voices were grudgingly offering a choice between the Chequers proposals and no deal………………..
You must have been watching a different conference; Starmer’s voice was, by far, the loudest and, far more importantly, the best received. Corbyn Watson and McDonnell endorsed his speech both at conference, and in subsequent interviews. Of course they, and he, would prefer a GE but that’s what the opposition do.
BTW ..When even the ‘Daily Torygraph’ run a headline saying “McDonnell is mad but Labour are asking the right questions” you know bottoms are twitching at CCHQ.
To you expat Starmers voice was the loudest, to a Brexiteer in Stoke it was likely to be McDonnell or McCluskey. This is the Labour policy to be all things to all men (and women). They intend to sit on the wall till Brexit is over, they will then march loudly behind the people proclaiming this mess is a Tory mess and we would have done much better.