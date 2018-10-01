Why a liberal response to taking back control matters

When Vote Leave chose their slogan they broke the mould of British politics. It stood in stark contrast to the established formula of successful general election narratives. New. Better. Ambition. Difference. Forward. Fairness. Future.

Vote Leave initially intended to go down the same route. Vote Leave, Get Change. But a last minute change from campaign director Dominic Cummings left the campaign as Vote Leave, Take Back Control. Cummings, fascinated by psychometric voter profiles, intended the slogan to act as a direct channel to voters with authoritarian tendencies. It worked. Campaigners hammered in the message at every opportunity and Leave won both the narrative battle and the vote.

Their success has seen Jeremy Corbyn consciously co-opt the language of control. With Labour considering its strength with graduates banked, the control narrative is seen as a shortcut to the Leave voters Corbyn failed to convince in 2017. It’s working. Labour’s headline conference policies, nationalising the water industry and the second home tax, are 5% more popular with Leave voters than the average voter.

If Labour’s adoption of a control narrative is a strategical decision, for the Conservatives it is a matter of necessity. There’s no return to the Cameron era coalition, with the Conservatives locked into a play for authoritarian voters by May’s interpretation of the referendum vote. So far as it exists outside of Europe, their agenda consists of random acts of paternalist taxation. On migration, surveillance, cannabis, pornography, foreign home ownership, executive power, elections and above all Brexit, the instincts of the government are clearly to control.

The attractions of the control narrative are clear. In the post-crash world, most voters are desperate to regain control from the forces of international markets. Poll after poll suggests that the centre ground of British politics is authoritarian, interventionist and lean towards protection. Building a majority party of the centre or winning a second referendum will mean leaning into control narratives, something those dreaming of a New Centrist Party have yet to reckon with.

For now the Liberal Democrats are locked into the role of the anti-Brexit party, with an issue that is both continually salient and where the party’s stance far outstrips its own popularity. But once Brexit reaches its conclusion, Europe will subside as a dividing line. A narrative built around opposition to control allows the party to maintain a distinctive identity, the “open” elements of the remain electorate – and the best chance of permanent reconciliation with the 700,000 Liberal Democrat voters who backed leave.

Freedom, to be sure, isn’t narrative capable of winning a general election. But for a minority party pitching to the low-conscientiousness, high openness voters who should be forming their core vote, freedom offers a compelling narrative. This isn’t a call for policy change and an economic shift rightwards; freedom is as much about freedom to as freedom from. It’s about the narrative the party builds with the policies it already has, something the party will be in desperate need of after March 2019.

