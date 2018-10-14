Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #532

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 532nd weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (7-13 October, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Five by-elections, three seats change hands but only two Lib Dem candidates by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

By-election round up.

2. Alex Cole-Hamilton cleared as SNP complaint falls apart on examination by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

And end to the SNP’s sour grapes.

3. Whatever happened to Adur Liberals? by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

We ran this area for nearly 20 years and now we have no councillors at all.

4. While it’s easy to enjoy the schadenfreude in the Chris Williamson deselection story, there’s something more serious underneath by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

It’s a sign of the gap between middle class socialists and working class Labour voters.

5. Brexit, Liberal Democrat prospects and south west England by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Our anti Brexit messages works even in areas that voted Leave.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. A message to anyone who believes self id for trans people will end society by Helen Belcher on Gaystar News.

It will simply make an arbitrary and stressful and unaccountable process more humane.

7. Doctor Who was good!. Yay! by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish Black and White Nightmare Trousers.

Salad. And much more.

8. My response to the “consultation” on the proposed changes to the Lib Dem constitution by Andrew Hickey on Head of State.

Misguided, foolish and potentially deadly to the party, says Andrew

9. Day 6489: Doctor Who: The woman who rose to the challenge by Richard Flowers on The very fluffy diary of Millennium Dome, Elephant .

Another vote of approval.

10. How LGBT+ servers should react to the Supreme Court ruling by Stephen Glenn on Stephen’s Liberal Journal .

The Michelle Obama approach..

11. Anwar Ibrahim: The man with two faces by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama .

A liberal returning to power is saying some illiberal things.

12. Three things the EU needs to fix and one that it idoesn’t by Matthew Green on Thinking Liberal.

Do we really need to rethink freedom of movement for the greater good of European countries working together?

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!



<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-532-58854.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings