Welcome to my day: 15 October 2018 – returning to, or from, the country…

I’ve spent a rather relaxing weekend in Hampshire and Dorset, but it’s time to return to reality, or at least mid-Suffolk and a new week.

Will the week ahead see a rash of Cabinet resignations, as Brexiteers realise that the next set of Government compromises in search of a deal will take them ever further from whatever Brexit they individually want or understand? Is Theresa May really a sleeper agent for an Exit from Brexit, or just being tossed from crisis to crisis?

The suggestion that talks between Dominic Raab and Michel Barnier broke down without agreement last night do not augur well for the coming days, with the Government caught between the European Reform Group, the Democratic Unionists and the Opposition, even before the task of convincing the European Parliament. It all makes ”The Perils of Pauline” look like a walk in a manicured garden.

Astonishingly, the Government is finding some time for policy other than Brexit. The bad news is that it’s yet another terrorism Bill, but at least our Peers are on the ball, seeking to defend our civil liberties. Yet again, the Conservatives demonstrate that, whilst they claim to believe in freedom, they never hesitate to define that freedom in terms of the right to do things they approve of.

The Welsh Party met over the weekend, and despite their own perils, with Storm Callum decidedly unfriendly, they had a successful gathering, as Jane Dodds reports.

I promised a while back that we would look at some member polling, and now that I’ve worked out how it is done – never mistake me for someone who understands how all of this clever stuff works – there’ll be an invite explaining how you can take part.

And Darren Martin muses that our policies might, and should, be a road towards a shorter working week, following talk at Labour’s Conference in Liverpool two weeks ago.

Finally, after weeks without any coverage of events in the Lords, two articles in one day. Whilst the Counter Terrorism and Border Security Bill is covered separately later this afternoon, there’ll be a summary of the rest of last week’s events and a review of the coming week this morning.

So, watch this space, it may have a General Election in it…

