Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #537

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 537th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (9-15 December, 2018), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed.

Don’t forget: you can sign up to receive the Golden Dozen direct to your email inbox — just click here — ensuring you never miss out on the best of Lib Dem blogging.

As ever, let’s start with the most popular post, and work our way down:

1. Spare a thought for Stephen Lloyd by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England .

He resigned the Whip to vote for Theresa May’s deal. What happened to that vote again?

2. Big swing from Labour to Lib Dems in West Green ward, Haringey by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

A strong result in a former Lib Dem seat.

3. Lord Anthony Lester resigns from the House of Lords by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Ahead of a fresh discussion of a report recommending his suspension till 2022.

4. May wins the confidence vote. What happens now? The choices for the country narrow by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com .

It’s looking very much like another referendum…

5. What would really happen if Brexit didn’t happen. Let’s focus on what we know by Nick Tyrone on NickTyrone.com.

The Brexiteers’ Project Fear.

And now to the seven blog-posts that come highly recommended, regardless of the number of Aggregator click-throughs they attracted. To nominate a Lib Dem blog article published in the past seven days – your own, or someone else’s, all you have to do is drop a line to [email protected] You can also contact us via Twitter, where we’re @libdemvoice

6. Why on earth did Stephen Lloyd stand for election by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama .

And why did we let him?

7. The will of the people by Cicero on Cicero’s Songs.

Referenda are the tools of despots….

8. Inner reading voices by Jennie Rigg on Rubbish black and white nightmare trousers.

How do you hear voices when you are reading?

9. Will the Conservative Party survive? by Joe Zammit-Lucia on Radix.

How will the Brexiteers vote in a motion of no confidence?

10. Forty eight by Peter Black on Peter Black.

What should Labour be doing in the face of Tory self-serving in-fighting?

11. Murder in “paradise” by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Jane’s thought’s on the murder of a British woman in a country which has relatively high levels of domestic violence.

12. 5 developments, 4 real options 3 red lines 2 court cases and a very significant amendment by Dave Gorman on Liberalism 5.

A very useful summery of where we are on Brexit and how we got here and how the bloody hell we get out of this mess.

And that’s it for another week. Happy blogging ‘n’ reading ‘n’ nominating.

Featured? Add this to your blog post!



<a href="https://www.libdemvoice.org/top-of-the-blogs-the-lib-dem-golden-dozen-537-59462.html"><img src="https://www.libdemvoice.org/images/golden-dozen.png" width="200" height="57" alt="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" title="Featured on Liberal Democrat Voice" /></a>

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings