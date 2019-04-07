Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #545

Welcome to the Golden Dozen, and our 545th weekly round-up from the Lib Dem blogosphere … Featuring the five most popular stories beyond Lib Dem Voice according to click-throughs from the Aggregator (7-13 April, 2019), together with a hand-picked seven you might otherwise have missed – including some from the last few weeks when we’ve had a Conference and lurgy induced break.

1. On Layla Moran, domestic abuse and the sexist lack of Lib Dem outrage by Neil Monnery on The Ramblings of Neil Monnery.

Neil detects some double standards.

2. Liberal Democrat winning run in Sutton local by-elections continues by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Mark reports on a strong hold.

3. A week in the early signs are very promising from the Lib Dem Supporters Scheme by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Thousands of more diverse people signing up.

4. The Independent Group warms to idea of an umbrella arrangement with Lib Dems by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

This would put them in agreement with Lib Dem members.

5. Calder’s sixth law of politics: All Lib Dem leadership elections are re-runs of Steel v Pardoe by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England .

Isi it always dull vs charismatic?

6. A political meme: What would you have in your #raabbookpile? by Jennie Rigg on Did Lavalantula die in vain?

What books define you?

7. How do you make a GNU? by Nick Barlow on Nick Barlow

Could a Government of National Unity happen? If so how?

8. Oh no, Joe Biden by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

How the former Vice President could redeem himself.

9. The Lib Dem leadership contest – lanes and runners by James Baillie on Thoughts of Progress.

What are we looking for in this contest?

10. Happy UnBrexit Day – what happens next? by Stephen Williams on Stephen Williams.

How do we run the European elections if they happen?

11. Spring Conference by Jennie Rigg on Did Lavalantula die in vain?

An idea of the fun you can have at Lib Dem Conference.

12. Within two clicks of my first search I could have watched girls get raped – Mums make porn by Sarah on Feminist Mama.

Sarah hits back at some of the criticism levelled at the mums.

