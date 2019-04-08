Dutch opinion poll: Dutch Government coalition supports Second Referendum

For the past few decades, pollster Maurice de Hond (our Professor Curtice) has published his political opinion polls every Sunday. Now that the possibility of a No Deal Brexit looms as of next Friday, it is interesting to see what Dutch political parties think of the present Brexit situation and what should be done.

First of all, there is a broad Dutch consensus, the parliamentary and procedural shenanigans in the Commons since December having convinced many Dutchmen that the structures and culture of British politics are totally wrong for solving existential questions like Brexit-or-Remain. The winner-takes-all mentality instilled by the first-past-the-post system, its effect of making voters fearful of voting for small and emerging parties, and the tribal binary culture of Government reigning and Opposition complaining (and willfully NOT co-operating with government on hard issues) exemplified by how PM Questions takes place, are the worst traits of the British system, and structurally hinder reasonable, rational policy-making in parliament. Nobody here is surprised that May and Corbyn have such a hard time in their last-minute crisis talks, with plenty of backbiting and framing-the-enemy from their respective bands of dogmatic, loudmouth backbenchers.

And if, as happened on Andrew Marr’s show yesterday, both pizza-Brexiteer Andrea Leadsom and Corbynista Rebecca Long-Baily refuse to answer concrete direct questions, and Leadsom refuses pointblank to look back critically at how the government has acted since 2016, foreigners like us Dutchmen despair about the type of politicians who are at the heart of Brexit proceedings. Leadsom didn’t seem to realize that since she’s against revoking Article 50 and passively accepts a Friday No Deal Brexit, she risks having pizzas and BLT sandwiches without bacon, lettuce, tomatoes (Dutch or EU products from across the channel) or any other fruit for quite some time; not to mention the more serious, everyday consequences for people with diabetes, epilepsy or cancer (as Caron wrote in an earlier LDV posting). The manufacturing industry might have to return to the three-day working week of 1973 due to logistical problems (further encouraging them to leave); caused by a government so distracted by infighting they hire ferry companies without ships.

Mr De Hond put 4 Brexit options in his poll of Sunday 7th of April:

First, that the EU shouldn’t give any extension, and have an April 12th No Deal Brexit. This got 26% support amongst all those polled, with Mark Rutte’s VVD voters on 22%; D66 (the Dutch LibDems) on 9%, and other center parties in between. Only the populists: Wilders’ PVV, Thierry Baudets new Forum, a Socialist party who haven’t ever governed and a small pensioners party scored 33-43% on this.

Second, an extension until the end of May. This got 24%, with D66 on 25%, and the other centrist below that (10-18%). Forum, PVV and Pensioners are at 33-43% on this.

Third, a year extension, on condition of a second referendum. This got 40% overall, 58% from D66, 57% (VVD) and 58% Christian Democrats; three of the four coalition parties), but most populists are unenthusiastic (4 to 22%).

And finally, an unconditional extension got only 10%, with only the decimated Dutch Labour sister party of Timmermans on 23%.

This implies that having a second referendum would get the support from the Dutch government, one of the best friends of the UK on the continent since the 1960’s fight to get Britain in.

* Bernard Aris is a Dutch historian (university of Leiden), and Documentation assistant to the D66 parliamentary Party. He is a member of the Brussels/EU branch of the LibDems.