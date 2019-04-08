Brexit: Vince writes to Theresa…

With the Brexit cliff edge ever closer, attempts to rescue something continue to multiply. And today, Vince Cable has written to the Prime Minister with his suggestion for next steps…

Dear Prime Minister,

MEANINGFUL VOTE 4

Now that the talks between yourself and the Leader of the Opposition about some form of “Soft Brexit” have stalled, I write to suggest an alternative way forward.

While media sources have written up last week’s indicative vote exercise as inconclusive, there is one clear conclusion which can be drawn. There are up to 280 votes in support of a confirmatory referendum, which could be combined with those who support the Withdrawal Agreement, to produce a majority.

While this outcome is far from what you wanted to achieve on returning from Brussels in November, it is surely closer than any other alternative. A withdrawal agreement which has been declared “dead” could be resuscitated at the last moment, and would have some chance of being endorsed by the public.

You have repeatedly said you do not want to see European elections held on 23 May. Nonetheless their going ahead now seems to be inevitable as the price of the long extension which is now necessary, whether you concede a referendum or not. The elections themselves will surely be far less poisonous if the present impasse has been resolved and a Meaningful Vote has succeeded in the House of Commons.

Mr Speaker has made clear that Meaningful Vote 4 must be on a substantively different proposition. Appending a confirmatory referendum to the motion would indisputably meet that test and enable the process to move forward.

As long as such a confirmatory referendum can include an option to remain, my Liberal Democrat colleagues and I will support it and we know we would be joined by a great many others across the House. Providing Jeremy Corbyn sticks to his party policy, you could achieve a majority akin to that which obtained for triggering Article 50.

I suggest that a group is convened led by you, with all the opposition leaders in support of a confirmatory referendum, to agree on how to secure a majority for Meaningful Vote 4. We can then send a clear signal to Brussels that the United Kingdom has a plan for progress.

VINCE CABLE