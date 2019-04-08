Would a second referendum be undemocratic?

A common jibe of leavers used to be “So Remainers just want to re-run the referendum until they get the result that suits them? How many referendums do you want? The best of 3, the best of 5?”

Now they have gone a bit quiet on that one, since Theresa May has used exactly that tactic in a vain attempt to force Parliament to swallow her deal. Bringing it back again and again until, in a vivid metaphor from The Independent, “it began to resemble the indestructible cyborg from the film The Terminator…crushed by a machine press, shot and blown apart, but just when you think it’s dead, its mangled wires spark, its broken engine whirs and that dreaded red glint of life illuminates its remaining eye, as it begins to crawl up the Commons floor again.”

This time it does look as though it is truly dead, though one can never be quite sure. The point is that compared to May’s relentless hammering of her unloved deal, the People’s Vote march was positively good natured and humorous, reflecting the values we stand for.

Unable to criticise supporters of a new referendum for being politely persistent, the Brexiters resort to claiming that such a vote would be “undemocratic”. At first sight it is difficult to see how any vote could be undemocratic, except perhaps one characterised by cheating and the breaking of electoral law, as happened in 2016. Brexiters conveniently ignore that fact, asserting that the devious aim of Remainers is not to uphold democracy but to overturn the will of the people. They are behind the times of course, for the will of the people reversed itself some time ago.

The prime aim of a second vote is not to overturn anything but to provide informed consent. When you are wheeled into theatre for a major operation, the surgeon checks with you that you understand the risks versus the benefits and still want to go ahead. He doesn’t say “you decided on amputation three years ago and I’m holding you to that”. Settled intent over a period of time is normally a requirement for any major decision.

That may sound like common sense yet there is no end to the nonsense talked, even in exalted circles. Chris Bickerton, who teaches politics at Cambridge University, says “A second referendum would be a blow to the heart of our parliamentary

democracy. It would introduce the principle – elitist to the core – that the legitimacy of a political decision rests upon a judgment about the knowledge that informed it”. Well of course the legitimacy of a decision is dependent on the knowledge that informs it, Mr Bickerton. If demolition workers about to blow up a building are informed that an old lady is still inside, is it still legitimate to blow it up?

Personally, the only paradigm I can see offering even the vaguest rationale for holding the country to that dodgy decision of almost three years ago would be the judicial model. That is, that the country must take responsibility for its actions on 23rd June 2016. If it means hardship, tough luck, you voted leave so leave you shall, you made your bed so you must lie on it. This would certainly be in keeping with the punitive element inherent in right wing politics: the war on drugs, austerity, and so on.

On this model the desire of progressives to escape the tragedy of Brexit would be comparable to the person in the dock pleading mitigation. “Your honour, I know I knocked over the cyclist, but the sun was in my eyes”. Equivalent to the country saying “We believed some lies on the side of a bus, so can’t you let us off?” Not likely, and the fine in the case of Brexit will be several billion.

Needless to say I don’t believe the country deserves to be punished for the Brexit debacle. We’ll leave that kind of thinking to the Tories.

* John King is a retired doctor and Remain campaigner.