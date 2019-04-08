The Voice

6-8 April 2019 – the weekend (plus) press releases

By | Mon 8th April 2019 - 11:27 pm

Tories guilty of ‘shocking intransigence’

Responding to comments from Andrea Leadsom on the Marr show, Liberal Democrat spokesperson Tom Brake said:

What we saw this morning from Andrea Leadsom was shocking intransigence.

There is absolutely no clarity on what sort of deal the government is seeking with Labour and no real plan to move forward.

The country will never accept backroom deals done at the 11th hour to push through Brexit.

It is time for the Conservatives to compromise and by giving the people the final say in a vote on their deal with an option to stay in the EU.

Jaguar decision highlights the need for a People’s Vote

Responding to news that Jaguar Land Rover have shut down production for a week due to Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson said:

This could be a terrible sign of things to come if the PM continues to pursue Brexit.

Labour and the Conservatives must take action to protect jobs and our economy by agreeing to give the public a final say with a People’s Vote and option to remain in the EU.

This continuing damage can and must be stopped.

Lib Dem EU candidate selections “well under way” as the Tories scramble

The Liberal Democrats’ candidate selection is well under way for EU elections on 23rd May as the Tories scramble to put together a last minute list of candidates.

Party members are voting across the country as the party plans to use the election as an opportunity to send a message to both the Conservatives and Labour that it is time for a People’s Vote.

Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake MP said:

The Tories have made an absolute dog’s dinner of Brexit and instead of working to give people the final say, Corbyn seems to have joined the Tories at the table.

We have been fighting tooth and nail not just to keep the UK in the EU, but for the UK to be a leader in the EU. Just imagine what we could achieve if Brexit was stopped, not least using the billions earmarked for Brexit to instead regenerate the towns, cities and communities in the greatest need.

Our candidates will soon be selected and we are raring to go to the polls with a clear offer; every Liberal Democrat elected is another voice fighting for our country’s place in the European Union.

Read more by or more about , , , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarBarry Long 8th Apr - 10:06pm
    Leavers never accepted the result of the first referendum and campaigned for 40 years for another. At my age I will not get the chance...
  • User Avatarmatt 8th Apr - 9:56pm
    @Richard O'Neill Oh i like the idea of that. I forgot that some remainers were complaining after the last referendum, saying that it should have...
  • User AvatarRichard O'Neill 8th Apr - 9:33pm
    One way of countering the undemocratic charge could be to have a threshold Remain needs to get to (perhaps 60% on a 50% turnout) in...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Apr - 9:10pm
    @ Chris Moore I'm afraid it would be rather churlish of me to disagree with your self descriptive armchair biographical confession.... but do, please, accept...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Apr - 9:04pm
    Announced tonight : 83 Labour MPs have written to Jeremy Corbyn urging him not to agree any Brexit deal without laying down another referendum as...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 8th Apr - 8:44pm
    Meanwhile, in the real world, the chief executive of the company which owns British Gas received a 44% rise in his pay last year to...