6-8 April 2019 – the weekend (plus) press releases

Tories guilty of ‘shocking intransigence’
Responding to comments from Andrea Leadsom on the Marr show, Liberal Democrat spokesperson Tom Brake said:
What we saw this morning from Andrea Leadsom was shocking intransigence.
There is absolutely no clarity on what sort of deal the government is seeking with Labour and no real plan to move forward.
The country will never accept backroom deals done at the 11th hour to push through Brexit.
It is time for the Conservatives to compromise and by giving the people the final say in a vote on their deal with an option to stay in the EU.
Jaguar decision highlights the need for a People’s Vote
Responding to news that Jaguar Land Rover have shut down production for a week due to Brexit, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson said:
This could be a terrible sign of things to come if the PM continues to pursue Brexit.
Labour and the Conservatives must take action to protect jobs and our economy by agreeing to give the public a final say with a People’s Vote and option to remain in the EU.
This continuing damage can and must be stopped.
Lib Dem EU candidate selections “well under way” as the Tories scramble
The Liberal Democrats’ candidate selection is well under way for EU elections on 23rd May as the Tories scramble to put together a last minute list of candidates.
Party members are voting across the country as the party plans to use the election as an opportunity to send a message to both the Conservatives and Labour that it is time for a People’s Vote.
Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake MP said:
The Tories have made an absolute dog’s dinner of Brexit and instead of working to give people the final say, Corbyn seems to have joined the Tories at the table.
We have been fighting tooth and nail not just to keep the UK in the EU, but for the UK to be a leader in the EU. Just imagine what we could achieve if Brexit was stopped, not least using the billions earmarked for Brexit to instead regenerate the towns, cities and communities in the greatest need.
Our candidates will soon be selected and we are raring to go to the polls with a clear offer; every Liberal Democrat elected is another voice fighting for our country’s place in the European Union.