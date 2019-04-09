Our fellow citizens can help us out with their vote

The argument for a referendum is well rehearsed. A narrow majority secured by deceit and illegality for a range of proposals is no mandate for any one specific proposal. With a million marching, over six million signing a petition to call for revocation of notice given under Article 50, and polls consistently showing a majority who wish to remain in the European Union; any mandate, even for a vague set of proposals, is doubtful.

Without a referendum on future arrangements the people of the UK will be in the position where their government, elected by an archaic and dysfunctional electoral system, will impose major change against the wishes of the very people the change will affect.

Now, the UK leaving the European Union is a matter for the people of the UK. The rest of Europe has no right to interfere. There is, though, no duty on the rest of Europe to facilitate major constitutional change without consent. There is no duty to help get the Conservative and Labour parties “over the line” without having to call a public vote. There is no duty to help a UK government ignore its citizens.

I hope that our fellow citizens, at the coming elections, will elect a parliament that will refuse any necessary ratification and any necessary co-operation with the European Council on the withdrawal of the UK from the European Union unless:

An agreement has been confirmed by a vote of the UK electorate; and

That electorate includes all UK citizens, whether resident in the UK or overseas; and;

That electorate includes any citizen of another European Union state resident in the UK at the time of the vote.

I hope that parties, especially fellow the Liberal Democrats fellow ALDE parties, will include a commitment to this stance in their manifestos for the upcoming elections. I fervently hope that my fellow citizens will vote for it.

Let the broader citizens of Europe help us, those in the UK, take back control.

* Tony Lloyd is a member in Lewisham Liberal Democrats, an accountant and so pro European that he insisted on the European national anthem at his wedding.