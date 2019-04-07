The Voice

Kirsty Williams extends help to disadvantaged children in school

By | Sun 7th April 2019 - 10:45 am

Welsh Lib Dem education secretary Kirsty Williams has announced an increase in funding for disadvantaged children in school.

The announcement will provide support to an additional 14,000 learners.

Introduced in 2018, PDG-Access helps families cover the costs of school uniform, sports kits, as well as equipment for activities outside of the school. To receive the support, learners must be eligible for free school meals.

Currently, PDG-Access is worth £125 per eligible pupil entering reception class in primary school or Year 7. Today’s announcement means the scheme will be extended to include Year 3 and Year 10, and provide funding for looked after children (LAC) in every compulsory school year. Eligible families of Year 7 pupils will receive £200, instead of the current £125; relieving some of the increased costs associated with starting secondary school.

Extending the PDG was a key part of the Progressive Agreement between the First Minister and Kirsty Williams.

Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds said:

The Pupil Development Grant (PDG) is a key Welsh Liberal Democrat policy that supports our most disadvantaged pupils. I am delighted we have been able to extend the policy further to support families with the cost of uniforms and school equipment.

This, alongside Kirsty Williams’ pledge to introduce statutory guidance to reduce the cost of schools uniforms, will go a long way in supporting families.

Kirsty  said:

Breaking the cycle of poverty and disadvantage is paramount, and at the heart of our national mission to raise standards for all our learners.

The additional money announced today will mean that more learners will be eligible for funding, and more money will be available for parents of children transitioning from primary to secondary, which as we all know can be an expensive time

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarCassie 7th Apr - 2:58pm
    Newport West by-election turnout was just 37% (67.5% in 2017). BBC Wales vox pop in Newport bus station the next day: first person said 'what...
  • User AvatarJayne Mansfield 7th Apr - 2:40pm
    What a great shame that Michelle Obama has chosen not to enter politics. What an impressive potus she would make.
  • User AvatarMalcolm Todd 7th Apr - 2:39pm
    Michael BG 7th Apr '19 - 1:38pm If I had time and inclination I believe I could show why all your concerns can be addressed...
  • User AvatarJoseph Bourke 7th Apr - 2:35pm
    Chris, MMT has some useful contributions to make in the field of post-Keynesian economics, but I would agree the quasi-divine role Government attains in modern...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 7th Apr - 1:38pm
    Katharine, I hope this, as set out above, never becomes party policy. It seems ALTER are proposing two taxes, one a tax on property owners...
  • User AvatarJennie 7th Apr - 12:38pm
    Alistair had the right attitude IMHO