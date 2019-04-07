WATCH: President Obama’s town hall to young European leaders

I have rarely been more jealous of Jo Swinson than I was when she tweeted this on Friday:

Very excited to be in Berlin for this amazing event tomorrow! 👇🏼 If you had the chance, what would you ask Barack Obama? https://t.co/38BvzOMa2A — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) April 5, 2019

It is worth taking a couple of hours out of your life to watch Obama talk about investing in the next generation of leaders to work on securing action to combat gender inequality and climate change.

“Change happens because citizens are mobilised and force change” he said – an inspiration to those of us who are fighting the right and trying to create that “greater sense of hope.”

The first question was about consensus and compromise. He talked about being a community organiser and going to politicians and asking for stuff and they would say well, we can only do so much and how angry that made him. Then he talked about being President and having angry community organisers come to him and demand stuff that he couldn’t give. He understood stuff form both sides.

He knew when he signed off the Paris Climate accord that it wasn’t enough – he felt that it was worth doing it because if you could get every country signed up to doing something, then that becomes the “architecture” in place. We can then build on that.

He also says it’s important not to compromise on everything – you have to be clear what your principles are and where you are not prepared to compromise. This should inform our decision making at all levels – and I’m thinking about the fotthcoming Brexit votes. If it isn’t going to get us a People’s Vote or a revocation of Article 50, don’t vote for it. It’s that simple.

He talks about helping people to find their better selves – a great phrase.

Enjoy.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings