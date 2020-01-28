Tories lose control of Surrey Heath council

The following is a press release from Councillor Sashi Mylvaganam, Lib Dem Group Leader on Surrey Heath Borough Council:

Following the resignations of Councillors Richard Brooks and Charlotte Morley (former Leader and Deputy Leader) from their political group, Surrey Heath Conservatives have lost control of Surrey Heath Borough Council.

The council is comprised of 35 councillors. The opposition has 18 members whilst the Conservatives now have only 16. There is a vacancy following the tragic death of Councillor Sam Kay earlier this month.

An announcement came from the Surrey Heath Conservatives last week confirming there had been a unanimous vote of No Confidence in Councillor Brooks, removing him from position. It also confirmed that Charlotte Morley had resigned. Local residents have taken to social media insisting on more information regarding the reasons for this. Concern has been expressed that there is yet another cover-up of events at Surrey Heath.

Liberal Democrat Group Leader Sashi Mylvaganam confirmed his group were seeking to work constructively with the new leader of the council for the benefit of the residents of Surrey Heath.