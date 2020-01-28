Good luck to Jonny Edge and team in Suffolk this Thursday







There are two by-elections in Suffolk this Thursday, both caused by the resignations of a Conservative councillor who was elected as an MP in Aberconwy, North Wales.

Jonny Edge is our candidate in both the contest for the Newmarket North seat on West Suffolk District Council and also the battle for the Newmarket and Red Lodge seat on Suffolk County Council.

Well done to Jonny for putting his name in the frames, and good luck to him and his team for Thursday!

You can read more details on the West Suffolk Liberal Democrats Facebook page.

There is also a by-election for Hundon Parish Council and a referendum on the Newmarket neighbourhood area plan on the same day. Details are on the West Suffolk Council website.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.