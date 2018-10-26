Tribal politics and liberalism – the fight to the death

I have a slightly irrational aversion to holding up diamonds, wearing rosettes and beginning sentences with the phrase “Only the Liberal Democrats”. In fact I canvass now with a badge I had made which says on it against a yellow background “Bloody Politicians”.

I really,really do get the importance of branding etc but I do think that the future of Liberalism depends on the death of tribal politics.

We are living in strange times where political discourse is often reduced to the exchange of insults, declaration of tribal belief and parodying of alternative perspectives. As Nick Robinson tweeted<

Thought for the day : Those you disagree with aren’t enemies or traitors. They don’t deserve to be “knifed or lynched or hanged”. They are just people you disagree with. Those who report news you don’t like aren’t fake or frauds or enemies of the people. They are just reporters. — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) October 24, 2018

Much but not all of this is done through social media. Political debate ,as opposed to the political exchange of fire, is harder now to engage in. Voters are increasingly endorsing populist-right and left- politicians who offer simple solutions, ignore complexity and play successfully on emotions and fears.

Polarised politics though has certain key definable features we need to understand and as importantly worry about emulating.

It characterises political opposition in terms of a moral gulf. Those who back a different position are knaves, fools or both. They are not just people who have arrived at a different opinion. There can be no dalliance with the enemy not just because they are wrong but because they are necessarily evil. So we have the coarsening of political discourse, mindless abuse of opponents etc

A second key characteristic is to deny or minimise the possibility of shared truths between political opponents. One side has to have got all the facts right and the other side all the facts wrong.Intelligence is only ever used by opponents to mislead and confound.

These two key characteristics act to reinforce each other. It cannot possibly be the case that one’s political opponents have looked at the same facts one sees and arrived at different conclusions, possibly sharing some similar core values to oneself. That’s a liberal mirage.

Populist polar politics of course is shipwrecked when it tries to implement its agenda. It rarely survives the encounter with complex social reality

We Liberals though differ, or rather should differ, from polar politicians because of what you could call a principle of political charity. Respect for truth persuades us that life is complex and that people sharing similar values may come up sincerely with different policy prescriptions. Reasonably thoughtful people may offer in good faith different analyses and perceptions of a social problem. Political understanding is not an exact mathematical affair.

Thus we meet fellow citizens who are Tories,socialists,UKippers etc sometimes as neighbours, friends,work colleagues who seem to want the same things out of life as we do and are just as diligent as us in their duties to family ,neighbour and society. Paradoxically political polarisers notice the same thing while unstintingly demonising the groups to which their neighbours, friends,colleagues belong.

What defines a Liberal is not just a respect for truth and reason but importantly a recognition that getting to the truth and reasoning things out is a tough call.

The worst sort of Liberalism is that that assumes there is a blithe self-evidence to whatever is current party policy or that the current incarnation of the party is the only vehicle for addressing social ills . Hence my rosette problem.

* John Pugh was Liberal Democrat MP for Southport until 2017 and was elected as a Councillor for the Dukes ward of Sefton Borough Council on 2 November 2017.