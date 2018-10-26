ALDC by-election report – 25 October 2018

11 by-elections took place last night with 10 Lib Dem candidates standing. A great night saw 3 Lib Dem gains in marginal seats, and some very closely run battles in others.

Mendip DC, Wells St. Thomas – LD Gain from Con

LD Tom Ronan 594 [48.8%; +4.6%]

Con 493 [40.5%; +5.2%]

Lab 131 [10.8%, +10.8%]

[Green 546 [20.6%; -20.6%]]

Wells City Council, Wells St. Thomas – LD Gain from Con

LD Caroline McKinnell 605 [49.5%; +24.5%]

Con 489 [40.0%; +20.9%]

Lab 128 [10.5%; +10.5%]

[Green 712 [13.5%; -13.5%]]

[Ind 786 [14.9%; -14.9%]]

[Ind 759 [14.3%; -14.3%]]

[Ind 702 [13.3%; -13.3%]]

A great night in Wells saw 2 fabulous gains for the Lib Dems from the Conservatives. In the Mendip District Council election, Tom Ronan and the Mendip Lib Dems put in a great fight to beat the Conservatives by 101 votes and take another seat on the District Council. Not 1 but 2 gains took place overnight in Wells with Caroline McKinnell also winning in the Wells City Council election by over 100 votes. Another set of gains for the Lib Dems highlights a continued resurgence and a great set of campaigns put on by the local party, congratulations!

Hertfordshire CC, Three Rivers Rural – LD Gain from Con

LD Phil Williams 1846 [53.4%; +9.5%]

Con 1315 [38.0%; -9.0%]

Lab 144 [4.2%; -0.1%]

Green 68 [2.0%; -1.1%]

UKIP 86 [2.5%; +0.6%]

Another fantastic result took place in the Three Rivers Rural by-election with Phil Williams and the Hertfordshire taking another gain from the Conservatives. A vote share increase of 9.5% highlights what a great night it was for Williams, with the Conservatives losing 9% of their votes from last time. A great night and a great success for the Lib Dems in Hertfordshire, let’s hope for some momentum from this fabulous result!

Suffolk CC, Bosmere – Con Hold

Con 747 [45.5%; -0.5%]

LD Steve Phillips 726 [44.2%; +5.4%]

Lab 168 [10.2%; +2.4%]

[Green 185 [7.3%; -7.3%]]

An extremely closely fought battle in Bosmere saw Suffolk Lib Dems and candidate Steve Phillips lose out by just 21 votes to the Conservatives. The hard work of the campaign team saw the vote share increase by 5.4% and narrow the gap to the local Conservatives to just 1.3%, signaling a shift towards the Lib Dems and establishing the Lib Dems as a strong opposition in the local area. A great fight and a close result but congratulations to all involved!

Sutton LB, Belmont – Con Hold

Con 1328 [46.7%; -9.6%]

LD Dean Juster 1069 [37.6%; +10.7%]

Lab 303 [10.7%; -6.1%]

Green 63 [2.2%; + 2.2%]

UKIP 50 [1.8%; +1.8%]

CPA 30 [1.1%; +1.1%]

A great result in Sutton last night saw Dean Juster increase his vote share by 10.7% to close the gap in a Conservative seat. With a 9.6% loss of vote share for the Conservatives, the night was a great success for the Lib Dems and shows a win for the party despite not gaining the seat. A close battle is expected for next time!

Dorset CC, Ferndown – Con Hold

Con 1878 [61.3%; -5.4%]

Lib Dem Matthew Coussell 647 [21.1%; +10.2%]

UKIP 540 [17.6%: 0.5%]

[Lab 244 [5.3%; -5.3%]]

East Dorset DC, Ferndown Central – Con Hold

Con 899 [59.9%; +4%]

LD Matthew Coussell 355 [23.7%; +23.7%]

UKIP 246 [16.4%; -11.9%]

[Lab 744 [15.7%; -15.7%]]

A busy night for Matthew Coussell in Ferndown paid off for the local Lib Dems. In a traditional safe Conservative area, Coussell increased vote share by 10.2% in the Dorset CC by-election and 23.7% in the East Dorset DC by-election. Finishing a good second, the result shows big gains for the Liberal Democrats in the area which is always a positive, thanks to Matthew and the local team for representing our liberal values.

Elsewhere there were tricky nights for the Liberal Democrats in our other by-elections. Big thanks to our candidates for standing, representing us all and making sure the Liberal Democrats are on the ballot.

Basingstoke and Deane BC, Norden – Lab Hold

Lab 925 [68.2%; +2.6%]

Con 288 [21.2%; -2.5%]

Ind 80 [5.9%; +3.9%]

LD Zoe Rogers 64 [4.7%; -0.2%]

South Derbyshire DC, Linton – Con Hold

Con 623 [62.5%; +23.8%]

Lab 326 [32.7%; +2.8%]

LD Lorraine Karen Johnson 48 [4.8%; +0.7%]

[UKIP 726 [27.2%; -27.2%]]

North Lanarkshire UA, Coatbridge South – Lab Hold

Lab 1355 [41.5%; +11.6%]

SNP 1343 [41.1%; +1.7%]

Con 492 [15.1%; -0.6%]

Green 47 [1.4%; +1.4%]

UKIP 14 [0.4%; +0.4%]

LD Christopher Wilson 13 [0.4%; +0.4%]

[Ind 311 [8.8%; -8.8%]]

[Ind 216 [6.1%; -6.1%]]

Next week we have 3 by-elections all with Lib Dem candidates!

