Tribalism and party splits

Extraordinary circumstances force us to address hard questions. And the situation in British politics at the beginning of 2019 is the most extraordinary I can recall since I joined the Liberal Party 59 years ago. Both major parties are bitterly divided, with some long-term members talking almost openly of leaving for some other group. Neither of their leaders commands popular respect. Normal government has almost ground to a standstill, with ministers and officials overwhelmed by the uncertainties of Brexit. Either or both Labour and the Tories may find MPs, Councillors and activists splitting away.

Which raises, for long-term Liberals and Liberal Democrats, the hard question: would we want to welcome any substantial number of refugees from other parties into ours? Even harder, would we be willing in some circumstances to stand aside to allow ‘independents’ in informal alliance with us to keep their seats in the uncompromising conditions of the UK electoral system?

Politics will get even messier in the next few months. A referendum is quite likely, and a general election might well follow, with factions from Labour and Conservatives who have campaigned for different sides on Brexit unreconciled.

We have, after all, been here before. I joined the Liberals in the surge of members that carried us from 100,000 to 300,000 members between 1960 and 1963 – to subside back to around 150,000 as the swing from the Conservatives swept Labour to a clear majority in 1966. Many of us stayed with the party. Others, whose ambitions were stronger than their principles, turned up elsewhere; the right-wing Tory candidate in Huddersfield in 1970, against whom I and other Liberals battled, had been a Young Liberal only 7 years before.

British entry into the EEC, and the 1975 referendum which Harold Wilson called to appease the Eurosceptics in his party, shook party allegiances. My wife’s opposite number as campaign coordinator in the North-West was a Labour MP, John Roper, who later became LibDem chief whip in the Lords. I had much more respect for my Conservative opponent in the October 1974 election than before; John Lee later left his party, and joined ours. Many of us painfully remember the bitter negotiations between SDP and Liberal officers on the allocation of seats between the two parties, with decent Liberal candidates forced to stand down. But the legacy of the Alliance and the merger, after all that pain, has included another group of long-term activists; few of us now could identify correctly which of our older members was originally a Liberal and which a Social Democrat.

We have even stood down in a by-election when the occasion justified it: to allow Martin Bell to win Tatton with a clear run against a Conservative Party discredited by corruption. I admit that Martin was a friendly independent (I had paid Martin my first party subscription as our college Liberal Party representative at university). But there are some MPs in other parties with whom we share enough views and values to make it worthwhile asking ourselves how we should react if – like Dick Taverne – they were to resign their seat to fight a by-election on a platform with which we largely agreed, or to leave their party to stand as an independent in an early general election.

Before you leap in to denounce me in your comments, remember that tribalism is one of the besetting sins of British politics, and that members of a third party have no choice but to promote cooperation with the more fair-minded members of other parties (when and if we can find them). Local Councillors know this better than those who focus on national political rivalries; we welcome people moving across parties at local level as their views develop or their party moves in a different direction.

So look kindly on those you may already be working with on the People’s Vote Campaign or some other set of issues; you might even want to cultivate them actively, as you discover their growing doubts about the party they belong to now. If you want the UK to come out of the current chaos successfully, we will have to win over others. Heaven preserve us from another ‘centre party’, set up to occupy the ground and try to push us out of the way. Yes, let’s be rightly suspicious of those whose motives are ambition rather than principle (I have sharp memories of negotiating with David Owen). But allies, locally and in Parliament, should be encouraged and welcomed.

In the likely confusion of British politics this year, good people will splinter away from both Labour and the Conservatives. We should aim to recruit them, and if possible to play a leading role in any reconstruction of our party system.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.