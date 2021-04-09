Tributes as Duke of Edinburgh dies at 99

Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 today:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Ed Davey tweeted:

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country. We will always be grateful for his amazing service We shouldn’t forget Prince Philip was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. So our thoughts are with The Queen and the whole Family at this difficult time.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said:

“I extend my sympathies to The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family following this announcement. HRH The Duke of Edinburgh gave a lifetime of duty and service not only to the Queen but to our country. He dedicated his life to many worthy causes and for that the nation should be forever thankful.”