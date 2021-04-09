The Voice

Tributes as Duke of Edinburgh dies at 99

By | Fri 9th April 2021 - 2:47 pm

Here is the full statement released by Buckingham Palace following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh at the age of 99 today:

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“Further announcements will made in due course.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Ed Davey tweeted:

“Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country. We will always be grateful for his amazing service We shouldn’t forget Prince Philip was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather & great grandfather. So our thoughts are with The Queen and the whole Family at this difficult time.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said:

“I extend my sympathies to The Queen and the rest of the Royal Family following this announcement. HRH The Duke of Edinburgh gave a lifetime of duty and service not only to the Queen but to our country. He dedicated his life to many worthy causes and for that the nation should be forever  thankful.”

2 Comments

  • Lorenzo Cherin 9th Apr '21 - 3:19pm

    Over the years I have come to regard our Constitutional Monarchy as not only effective but excellent.

    It is the professional conduct that has been so often exemplary. It is the personal qualities that set an example.

    The Queen has shown both. That her consort and partner in public and private has too, has almost, but of course not quite, been taken for granted.

    Prince Phillip was a character, as well as a man of character. His service in the war, for several years, as vital a part he played, as that in peace for several decades.

    That generation are going from us. Fortunate they were to get to such an age. Fortunate we are for their service, not least in fighting menace.

    An excellent statement from opposition and government. A cross party approach to more things would be most welcome.

  • Joseph Bourke 9th Apr '21 - 3:42pm

    Shame the Duke didn’t quite make the 100 like the Queen mother and Captain Tom Moore.
    A real character from that wartime generation who gave us some good laughs over the years. RIP.

