Tributes to Shirley Williams

Many warm tributes have been paid to Shirley Williams, who sadly passed away yesterday.

Here are a selection of the tributes:

Heartbroken. Shirley Williams was a shining inspiration. For more than half a century, she deployed her sharp intellect and fearless passion in service of an open, just and more equal society.

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/xpXdvsX0v9 — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) April 12, 2021

I feel so lucky to have enjoyed her wise advice and cheerful company. Gloriously unfussed by convention, and always generous, Shirley was loved and adored among Liberal Democrats and beyond, and will be hugely missed. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/TYWXoSG1zg — Jo Swinson (@joswinson) April 12, 2021

They say you should never meet your heroes – Shirley Williams was an exception. She was joyful, inspiring, gentle, decent, tough, brave and determined. She was unique with gracious humility and star quality all at the same time. A lovely friend and an inspiring mentor. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) April 12, 2021





Very sad to hear of the death of Shirley Williams, a tower of social democratic and liberal politics. Her vision of a mixed UK economy at the heart of Europe provoked me and so many to leave Labour in the 80s. Her intellect, emotional intelligence and good humour are a huge loss. — Vince Cable (@vincecable) April 12, 2021

Tragic news. I never had the honour of meeting her personally but Shirley was truly inspirational – always full of such wisdom and compassion. A role model. She came to speak in #Twickenham a few years ago – standing room only and had us enthralled. RIP Shirley. https://t.co/P1Yaq9phyP — Munira Wilson MP (@munirawilson) April 12, 2021

Today @LibDems lost a huge and much loved figure who was an inspiration to so many of us. I was overwhelmed when Baroness Williams came to my campaign HQ in 2017. My thoughts and sympathy are with her family #ShirleyWilliams pic.twitter.com/atohI1FIdN — Christine Jardine (@cajardineMP) April 12, 2021

Totally agree. Incredible stories from across both houses and all parties today … https://t.co/FZgZKN3GzI — Tilly McAuliffe (@tilly_mcauliffe) April 12, 2021

So very very sad to learn of the death of Shirley Williams. To spend even a moment in her company was an opportunity to learn, to be inspired, and to experience immense warmth and kindness. RIP Shirley. — Kirsty Williams (@Kirsty_Williams) April 12, 2021

Devastated to hear that Shirley Williams has died. She was an enormous personal inspiration and I will always be grateful for her kindness, humour and encouragement. Mother of the SDP and the Liberal Democrat Party, she was a trailblazing titan of politics. May she rest in peace — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) April 12, 2021

Another day of sad news. Shirley Williams lived such an extraordinary and full life. She was an inspiration to anybody who was lucky enough to meet her. She will be greatly missed. https://t.co/wZph9IejR2 — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 (@Wera_Hobhouse) April 12, 2021

So sorry to hear that Shirley Williams has died. Her role in the Gang of Four that founded the SDP and eventually created the @LibDems was critical.

I had hoped to finally meet her at a @LibHistoryToday event last year but it was not to be. Thoughts with her family and friends. https://t.co/p25X72n9bs — Wendy Chamberlain MP (@wendychambLD) April 12, 2021

Shirley Williams was also incredibly warm, human and relatable. I think she speaks for a lot of women here pic.twitter.com/oKIvScDfmT — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) April 12, 2021

Very sad Shirley Williams has died. I was lucky to be taught by her at Harvard and to forge a friendship across the political divide in politics. Kind, eclectic with the sharpest of minds she was a female pioneer and a giant of the political centre ground https://t.co/A3zh9T5HhS — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) April 12, 2021