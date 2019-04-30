Tuesday fun: Alex Cole-Hamilton at Holyrood Dog of the Year

Some lunchtime fun to brighten your day…

Yesterday, Holyrood’s Dog of the Year competition run by the Dogs’ Trust and the Scottish Kennel Club took place with the Lib Dems represented by Alex Cole-Hamilton and his canine alter-ego, Martha.

Martha is a Dogs’ Trust rescue dog and seems every bit as irrepressible as Alex himself.

The best morning falling in love with Martha, a Lab/Setter, @DogsTrust rescue dog who I got to enter into #HolyroodDogoftheYear. Such a ball of muscle &energy! Here she’s giving me what can only be described as a ‘Nantucket Sleighride’ as she yanked me out of the photo shoot. pic.twitter.com/QlwFlQ0Ga6 — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) April 29, 2019

And they certainly seemed to like each other.

.@agcolehamilton and his new best pal Martha pic.twitter.com/YpyRBbDULG — Alan Smith (@Political_AlanS) April 29, 2019

While Alex and Martha didn’t win the competition, they and the other competitors did help the organisations raise awareness about issues like puppy farms and fireworks.

* Newsmoggie – bringing you comment on the Lib Dems whether it's deserved or not