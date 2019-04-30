Newsmoggie

Tuesday fun: Alex Cole-Hamilton at Holyrood Dog of the Year

By | Tue 30th April 2019 - 1:15 pm

Some lunchtime fun to brighten your day…

Yesterday, Holyrood’s Dog of the Year competition run by the Dogs’ Trust and the Scottish Kennel Club took place with the Lib Dems represented by Alex Cole-Hamilton and his canine alter-ego, Martha.

Martha is a Dogs’ Trust rescue dog and seems every bit as irrepressible as Alex himself.

And they certainly seemed to like each other.

While Alex and Martha didn’t win the competition, they and the other competitors did help the organisations raise awareness about issues like puppy farms and fireworks.

 

