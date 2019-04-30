The Voice

Lib Dem MEP candidate Caroline Voaden on the liberal values Lib Dem MEPs would bring to Europe

By | Tue 30th April 2019 - 2:45 pm

In a few weeks’ time, we hope that Caroline Voaden will be a Liberal Democrat MEP for the South West. Her interview on Sky News today shows why she would do a fantastic job.

She talked about a vote for the Lib Dems being a vote to stop Brexit, why the Lib Dems have the advantage as the biggest, strongest pro Remain party in the UK, and the traditions of liberalism, internationalism and freedom that Lib Dem MEPs would bring to Brussels.

Enjoy.

It was an excellent interview where she got all the points she needed to across and established why the Lib Dems have the advantage over other Remain parties.

